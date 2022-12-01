UiPath Announces Global Partnership with Orica to Scale Application Testing and Automation Capabilities, Deliver Enterprise-wide Process Efficiencies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and Orica (ASX: ORI), one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, today announced a global partnership to scale Orica’s application testing and automation capabilities to drive enterprise-wide process efficiencies. Under this new partnership, UiPath will also be recognized as Orica’s Technology Partner of choice for Application Testing and Enterprise Automation.

Orica will be deploying the UiPath Test Suite solution for application testing. Powered by the UiPath end-to-end business automation platform, UiPath Test Suite combines advanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology with best-of-breed testing capabilities, to provide Orica with a unified testing environment that is efficient, easy to use, and shareable across different groups. With UiPath, Orica will be able to automate application testing, allowing quality assurance (QA) teams to identify and address any underlying issues before deployment, without impacting existing workflows. This transforms testing from a cost center to a value center, allowing Orica to rapidly deliver value on its software investments, while minimizing the cost and risk associated. Orica worked with Accenture as an advisor and selected UiPath to deliver both enterprise and test automation in one platform.

Orica is planning to migrate and scale their existing enterprise automation program with UiPath and utilize Test Suite to enable successful upgrades of their SAP S4 HANA software. As it scales its program, Orica plans to tackle more complex automations to meet strategic business goals. To this end, Orica plans to migrate all existing processes to the UiPath Business Automation Platform by March 2023.

“We see automation as a strategic priority that will help accelerate Orica’s business transformation, value, and growth,” said Chris Crozier, Chief Information Officer, Orica. “With a proven track record of success in supporting other global organizations, we are confident that UiPath is the trusted partner that can best support our automation journey, and maximize our investments in digital transformation.”

“We are excited to partner with Orica to scale their application testing and automation capabilities, and drive enterprise-wide process efficiencies,” said Robert Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, UiPath. “Our global footprint ensures that we can provide support for Orica’s teams worldwide with best practices and governance, as well as provide local on-the-ground support and expertise across each of the four key business regions that Orica operates in. This partnership also reinforces our commitment to help enterprises like Orica to move beyond legacy systems, and scale their digital capabilities in line with a rapidly changing application ecosystem.”

Orica is one of the world’s leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers with operations spanning North America, Latin America, Europe-Middle-East-Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). It brings almost 150 years of experience in the provision of commercial explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals, geotechnical monitoring and other solutions and services, to the mining, quarrying, construction as well as oil and gas sectors.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.