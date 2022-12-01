Seagate Technology Joins the Active Archive Alliance

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Active Archive Alliance today announced that Seagate Technology has joined the organization. The Active Archive Alliance is a collaboration of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that collectively support the use of active archive solutions for data lifecycle management.

"Seagate is proud to join the Active Archive Alliance to support their important mission to maximize data access across all storage media through its entire lifecycle. We are dramatically broadening our technology investments and product portfolio to offer customers hardware, software and services that solve their most challenging mass-capacity storage, transfer and migration needs,” said Ted Oade, product marketing director at Seagate. “The goals of Seagate and the Alliance are now more closely aligned than ever, making this the ideal time to join forces."

Active archives enable organizations to realize value from their vast and growing data sets and are an important part of data management roadmaps. Active archiving allows organizations to take control over their archival data, keeping it immediately accessible so users can find what they need when they need it. Broad integration across storage systems and platforms saves money and time, and cybersecurity measures like air gaps and strong user authentication keep data safe. Active archive file systems span multiple media types, including flash, disk, tape, optical, or cloud (public or private), file, block or object storage systems.

Seagate’s active archive solutions include the Seagate® Lyve™ Cloud, an always-on mass-capacity object storage platform designed to enable multicloud freedom. With zero add-on charges for API or egress, Lyve Cloud helps enterprises overcome vendor lock-in, unpredictable cloud TCO, and multicloud data management complexity. Leveraging more than four decades of global leadership in storage technology innovation, Seagate's object-storage-as-a-service offering empowers customers to store, move, and activate data at scale—all while maintaining full data security and control.

Three additional service offerings support Seagate’s Lyve Cloud object storage service:

Harness the freedom and scalability of open data lake architecture with Lyve™ Cloud Analytics, a fully managed, end-to-end platform for DataOps—including machine learning operations (MLOps)—combining frictionless object storage with flexible compute resources and pre-built analytic accelerators.

Lyve™ Cloud Tape Migration and Storage, a service that helps customer digitize their old film/movie archives and transform their IT with migration services for legacy LTO tape archives for data reuse and monetization.

Lyve™ Mobile is a high-capacity edge storage solution that enables businesses to aggregate, store, move and activate their data. Scalable, modular and vendor-agnostic, this integrated solution bundle eliminates network dependencies so you can transfer mass data sets in a fast, secure and efficient manner.

“We’re pleased to welcome Seagate to the Active Archive Alliance,” said Rich Gadomski, co-chairman of the Active Archive Alliance and head of tape evangelism at FUJIFILM Recording Media, USA, Inc. “Active archives are increasingly an essential component of organizations’ global data strategies due to their scalability, ease of use and straightforward integration into modern architectures. The Alliance is dedicated to bringing the best-of-breed technologies together to provide end users with the latest advancements, such as multi-vendor active archiving systems, sustainability, analytics, and AI/ML. These advantages contribute to active archiving’s fast marketplace growth and continual innovation.”

