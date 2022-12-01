FIT:MATCH to Launch Patented Shape-Based Fit Solution in Select Macy’s Stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIT:MATCH, the digital twin platform, announced today the launch of its award-winning bra fitting experience in select Macy’s stores this holiday season. The technology gives shoppers the opportunity to get scanned and then, within seconds, matched to their best-fitting bras based on their exact body shape.

Shoppers will be able to experience FIT:MATCH this holiday season in the intimates department in the following Macy's stores: Boca Raton (FL), Century City (CA), Dadeland (FL), Herald Square (NY), Kings Plaza (NY), Queens Center (NY), Roosevelt Field (NY), South Portland (ME), South Shore Plaza (MA) and Willowbrook (TX). While Macy’s offers a wide assortment of bra styles from many brands, FIT:MATCH will feature the Bali® and Maidenform® brands from the Hanesbrands portfolio.

“We are proud to launch our solution with Macy’s, the iconic omnichannel retailer, just in time for the holiday selling season. FIT:MATCH is enabling a new immersive shopping experience for shoppers seeking an accurate and digitally enabled way to find their best fitting bra," says Haniff Brown, Founder and CEO of FIT:MATCH. “We believe the traditional fitting process is archaic and needs to evolve, and technology is the answer. The issue we are solving for starts with bras—the hardest to fit category with the highest barrier to purchase—but is versatile to apply to other apparel categories as well.”

Research shows that 80 percent of women are wearing the wrong size bra. The FIT:MATCH solution gives the power back to the shopper to shop only what fits. The technology also gives valuable data analytics and insights to brands to better serve their shoppers in more meaningful ways. FIT:MATCH is the only in-market fit technology solution that is based on real body shapes instead of measurements. Inside this shape-based methodology is a patented algorithm matching a new customer to their digital twin—someone with a similar body shape within the database of real people who have already tried on the product—to create a personalized shopping experience.

“As part of our Polaris strategy, Macy’s is enhancing the store experience with personalization and innovation to better meet the needs of our customers. The FIT:MATCH solution supports our commitment to a tech-enabled, connected omni-ecosystem and touches the four pillars of the stores strategy: Convenience, Service, Discovery and Engagement,” said PJ Singh, Macy’s vice president of stores strategy and product management.

To experience FIT:MATCH, a shopper completes a body scan with the assistance of a store colleague using a device equipped with LiDAR technology. The process to create the shopper’s scan is private and the avatar is completely anonymized. FIT:MATCH’s patented algorithm then analyzes the shopper’s unique body shape data to precisely match them with their “digital twin” from an extensive database. The customer is presented with their product matches in recommended sizes and styles that have proven to fit their digital twin. Shoppers will be able to scan a QR code to save and shop their matches on their own device.

About FIT:MATCH

FIT:MATCH is a digital twin platform that eliminates guesswork, allowing customers to shop only what fits. The company has combined the latest advancements in augmented reality and data science to offer a white-label, SaaS body shape technology platform for leading apparel brands. FIT:MATCH is the only technology platform that uses body shape data, rather than standard apparel measurements, to recommend the best-fitting product sizes and styles for each customer. The first-of-its-kind B2B2C software is designed to eliminate brands’ and consumers’ questions about fit in order to drive conversion and loyalty, while reducing returns. Developed at Cornell University over many years, FIT:MATCH’s patented technology is now available under license to innovative apparel brands.

About MACY’S

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.