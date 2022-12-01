Eutelsat Selects Thales Alenia Space to Build a New Flexible Software-Defined Satellite

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) has selected Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67 % and Leonardo 33 %) to build a next-generation highly flexible, software-defined satellite (SDS).

The Flexsat (for flexible satellite) will be based on Thales Alenia Space’s cutting-edge ‘Space Inspire’ (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration) product line, enabling seamless reconfiguration and instant in-orbit adjustment to offer an optimum level of customer service, maximising the effective use of the satellite resources.

The new satellite will expand Eutelsat’s in-orbit assets providing more than 100 Gbps of incremental capacity over the Americas to support the surging Connectivity market. Its performances combined with the high level of flexibility in terms of coverage, bandwidth allocation, and power levels, will offer an unparalleled quality of service to Eutelsat’s B2B customers for its ADVANCE backhauling, enterprise, government, aero, and maritime solutions.

It will also be able to accommodate joint GEO-LEO services, specifically in zones where demand is highly concentrated.

The Flexsat is expected to be delivered in 2026. The capital expenditure associated with the programme is embedded in Eutelsat’s standalone capital expenditure and adjusted discretionary free cash flow estimates for FY2022-23 and FY2023-24. It is also included in the financial trajectory of the proposed combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb.

Eva Berneke Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat commented: “The uniqueness of a Flexsat makes it particularly convenient to optimise capacity and reconfigure services during the satellite’s lifetime, depending on applications and coverage areas. This new satellite will further underpin Eutelsat’s growth strategy aimed at addressing the booming Connectivity segment and it is also able to support joint GEO-LEO services. We are delighted to partner once again with Thales Alenia Space, and proud to be among the first customers of the innovative Space Inspire product line.”

“By ordering the first Software Defined Satellite of its fleet based on Space Inspire product line, Eutelsat has once again expressed its confidence in Thales Alenia Space, extending a long partnership recently marked by the launches of EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS in September and of EUTELSAT 10B last week”, commented Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space.

The Flexsat is the 6th satellite based on Space Inspire product line and the 6th telecommunication satellite contract awarded to Thales Alenia Space this year.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com.

About Thales Alenia Space

Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science, and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping to build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of approximately €2.15 billion in 2021 and has around 8,000 employees in 10 countries with 17 sites in Europe and a plant in the US.

For more about Thales Alenia Space please visit www.thalesaleniaspace.com.