MediPines Expands Distribution of AGM100 Pulmonary Gas Exchange Technology to Canada

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange County, California based MediPines, a global market leader in the development of gas exchange measurements, has announced that its MediPines AGM100, the world’s first FDA-cleared, non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange analyzer, is now available throughout Canada, thanks to an agreement with LevoMed Canada Inc., a company focused on providing the Canadian health care market with high quality innovative products.

This Canadian national distribution launch kicked off at the 50th meeting of the Respiratory Therapy Society of Ontario to help meet the growing demand for non-invasive assessments in the face of surging respiratory care.

The MediPines AGM100 is the world’s only medical device which delivers a measure of a patient’s Oxygen Deficit (a non-invasive respiratory impairment severity measurement). The technology provides reliable, discriminative readings that enable real-time decision support for healthcare providers during times of surging respiratory patients and medical staff shortages.

“As the exclusive Canadian distribution partner of MediPines, we are excited to bring the benefits of the AGM100 to the Canadian healthcare system,” said Madhu Venkat, LevoMed Canada’s CEO. “We’re enthusiastic about the partnership and are keen to support the growing need for effective, quick, and accurate gas exchange monitoring for the Canadian population with the help of the unique AGM100. It is an innovative cardiopulmonary diagnostic support technology, which we see as an important scientific innovation for detecting respiratory impairment non-invasively.”

“It’s great to have a group of MedTech veterans such as Madhu, John, Mark, Perry, and William of the LevoMed team spearheading our technology adoption in leading hospitals throughout Canada, especially during this time of increased need,” said MediPines CEO, Steve Lee.

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the MediPines AGM100 as one of notable innovative health technologies for the treatment of COVID-19 and other global priority diseases in its WHO Compendium of Innovative Health Technologies.

