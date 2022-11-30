Melinta Therapeutics & OptimizeRx Announce 2022 Innovate4Outcomes Event

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (Melinta), a commercial-stage company providing innovative patient care therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, is partnering with OptimizeRx Corp. (OptimizeRx) in an Innovate4Outcomes event - a healthcare design thinking-inspired event.

On December 1, 2022, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers, healthcare marketing and advertising professionals, and others in the life sciences industry will collaborate in the virtual, half-day experience to explore antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR has been identified by the World Health Organization as one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity.

AMR is exacerbated by siloed care delivery pathways and the social determinants of health, including treatment resistance, challenges in developing new therapies, provider education, and healthcare access inequities.1 A recent study in The Lancet estimated some 5 million global deaths were associated with bacterial AMR in 2019, in addition to its many other harmful impacts on human health and longevity.

“This event will help identify new approaches to improving the care of patients worldwide who experience AMR,” said Christine Ann Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Melinta. “As this year’s participants collectively generate new ideas, creative innovations and conceptual approaches to reducing AMR’s prevalence and impact, Melinta’s focus will continue to be ensuring that patients’ needs, including access to life-saving therapies, are always at the forefront.”

On the day of the event, participants will be divided into multi-disciplinary teams and learn which of three systemic patient care challenges associated with AMR they will tackle. Six teams, two for each challenge, will work together to envision future approaches to resolve this worldwide patient care issue. Teams will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges with the aim of creating a business case for further development.

The teams will tackle three challenges:

How can the healthcare community better support healthcare providers engaged in patient care at all levels prevent, promptly diagnose, and treat AMR?

How can providers stimulate innovations that benefit all patients in the antibacterial pipeline?

How can providers improve AMR medical support in low-resource communities and underserved populations to achieve parity in patient care practices and outcomes?

“Complex global challenges such as AMR require new thinking about, and approaches to, patient care,” said Miller. “Too many patients do not have access to the innovative therapies they require. With this event, we hope to jump start the collaborative thinking about patient care, including access to care, that these disparities demand. Melinta looks forward to seeing the ideas that emerge from this year’s event in our aligned quest to improve outcomes for patients in need.”

There is no cost to this event, but registration is required. Visit this link to request an invitation to participate in this event.

