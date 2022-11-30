Westinghouse Ready to Deliver for the Czech Republic with Help from Bechtel

The Westinghouse AP1000® reactor is setting operational records in China and is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. Photo courtesy of Sanmen Nuclear Power Company

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company today submitted its proposal to support the Czech Republic’s planned expansion of its nuclear power fleet with the AP1000® reactor, the world’s most advanced, proven nuclear reactor in operation globally.

The bid, submitted with Bechtel Nuclear Power Company, proposes construction of one AP1000 unit at the Dukovany nuclear site, with the potential for another unit there and two additional units at the Temelin site. Westinghouse and Bechtel will partner with the Czech nuclear industry to fulfill key roles in procurement of equipment and construction of the reactors.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to expand on our long-term support of the Czech Republic’s nuclear industry,” said David Durham, President, Energy Systems at Westinghouse. “As the country continues moving toward a safer, cleaner and more secure energy future, our AP1000 technology is unequaled in its ability to safely decarbonize grids on a massive scale.”

“The Westinghouse-Bechtel Team offers safe, proven technology that is already licensed and operating elsewhere,” said John Howanitz, President of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit. “We both have current, hands-on experience building a plant using Westinghouse reactors. Combined with the excellent capabilities of the Czech nuclear industry, we believe our proposal offers excellent value.”

Two AP1000 units are preparing for start-up at the Plant Vogtle site near Waynesboro, Georgia, USA, as Bechtel completes construction. Nuclear fuel was loaded into the Unit 3 core in October and commercial operation is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Earlier this month, the Polish government selected the AP1000 reactor to launch its first-ever nuclear energy program, announcing its intention to construct three units with the potential of adding three more units at a second location. The deployment of AP1000 technology in Poland will drive greater regional synergy that benefits the Czech nuclear program.

The AP1000 plant is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In addition to the reactors at the Vogtle site, four AP1000 units are currently setting operational performance records in China with four additional reactors under construction, and two more are planned. Nine units have been announced for Ukraine, and the technology is under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

