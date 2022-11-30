Granulate Announces Support for AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granulate, an Intel Company and developer of autonomous, continuous workload optimization solutions, today announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value.

Granulate’s solution has had a demonstrable impact for numerous advertising and marketing technology companies. One such company is Perion, a leader in the online advertising space. Perion made the move to increase agility and scalability by migrating to Kubernetes on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). Following the implementation of Granulate’s optimization solutions, Perion enjoyed significant benefits, including a 52% reduction in compute costs, a 60% reduction in CPU utilization, and a latency reduction of 10%, all with no research and development (R&D) effort or code changes.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing identifies leading industry partners in each area like Granulate.

Businesses of all sizes that utilize cloud and data centers are increasingly looking for scalable, high-performance software in order to maximize their hardware. Granulate optimizes operating system (OS) and runtime resource management, resulting in improved performance metrics and reduced compute costs. The technology is fully autonomous, optimizing workloads without requiring engineering and development resources or code changes.

Granulate was built with a focus on AWS integration and optimization, with the ability to optimize all of the most popular AWS computing services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), Amazon EKS, Amazon EMR, and more. Additionally, due to its continuous and autonomous nature, DevOps teams are assured that any new update will have sufficient resources to perform at the expected level of latency and throughput, with a tightly managed budget.

“Even though we were skeptical at first, Granulate’s results were amazing, they helped us achieve significant cost reduction, we will now work to expand it in our entire infrastructure,” said Amir Arama, VP of Cloud Operations at Perion.

“We are pleased to be working with the AWS Advertising & Marketing initiative to bring Granulate’s leading autonomous workload solution to even more customers globally,” said Andrew Diaz, Chief Strategy Officer at Granulate. “By employing Granulate on AWS, organizations can improve bid timeouts, handle seasonal peaks more efficiently, and reduce expenditures to improve margins.”

Granulate can be purchased in AWS Marketplace here.

About Granulate

Granulate, an Intel company, is pioneering real-time continuous optimization of computing infrastructure for any environment. Granulate optimizes OS and runtime resource management in dynamic containerized or Kubernetes environments, resulting in improved performance metrics and reduced compute costs for a range of use cases, including big data workloads. Its AI-driven solution is fully autonomous, optimizing workloads without requiring code changes to save time and resources for engineering and DevOps teams. As a result, Granulate empowers businesses to reduce infrastructure expenses by up to 63% and attain a 5X increase in throughput.