Nordis Technologies Launches Enhanced Text Messaging in Partnership with Solutions by Text

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordis Technologies continues to build its leadership in integrated omnichannel customer communications management and digital and print delivery with expanded text messaging capabilities through its new partnership with Solutions by Text (SBT). Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform enabled by SBT, the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging.

“We are dedicated to developing and delivering the best omnichannel communications options and experiences for our clients and their customers. For text messaging, we’ve teamed up with SBT to bring a best-in-class compliance-first approach,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder and CEO of Nordis Technologies. “For clients who want to add or expand text messaging to cater to customer preferences, we offer a single CCM platform for creating and managing any combination of text, email and paper communications.”

A growing number of customers want to receive statement alerts and payment reminders by text, especially with direct links to online account management and payment portals. Nordis Technologies’ expanded capabilities let companies easily introduce and customize text messaging programs to improve customer experience, reduce postage and printing costs, and accelerate payments. Clients will have the ability to send document links via text that present statements and letters composed and archived in Expresso.

In addition, they have access to:

Dedicated short codes and long codes (10DLCs) for sending messages

Branded URLs using SBT’s SmartURL © product

product Bulk SmartURL © integration with existing file process automation in Expresso

integration with existing file process automation in Expresso Robust archiving, reporting and tracking in Expresso

Expert compliance consulting and text messaging best-practices guidance

“For many companies, text messaging remains an untapped opportunity to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. We are delighted to team with Nordis Technologies to efficiently enable their clients to deliver messages through the channels customers prefer,” said David Baxter, SBT CEO.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management technology, integrated with digital delivery, print and mail services and payment solutions. Companies trust Nordis to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience and financial performance with Expresso™, its patented platform that delivers complete control and agility for creating, managing and distributing critical digital and print communications. Nordis operates state-of-the-art digital and print production facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Coral Springs, Florida.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) was formed in 2008 with the mission to deliver impactful conversational messaging for businesses through text messaging. SBT is the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging solutions and has a diverse base of over 1500 customers focused on Consumer Finance and other regulated markets. In 2021, SBT took a strategic investment from Edison Partners to accelerate growth as the first FinText™ company. Solutions by Text’s vision is to bring real-time payments to the text channel, creating a seamless and optimized payments experience for our clients and their customers.