United Steelworkers union ratifies new deal with American Airlines in Toronto and Montreal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Steelworkers union members have voted in a new collective agreement reached with American Airlines, covering nearly 300 members. The American Airlines workers are represented by USW Local 1976 and work both above the wing, as gate and ticket agents, and below the wing as ramp agents and baggage handlers, in Toronto and Montreal.

The new two-year agreement includes wage increases of approximately 12 per cent over the term, in addition to increases to employer pension contributions, a signing bonus and improvements to benefits.

“It has been a very difficult couple of years for airline employees – after layoffs, and accepting a wage freeze to keep American Airlines operational, members have returned to a very challenging environment with difficult passengers and chaos at the airports,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada.

“There is a crisis of employee retention in the airline sector. This agreement goes a long way to reward current workers for their efforts in difficult times, but to also makes improvements that we hope will allow the for the better retaining and hiring of new, qualified employees,” said Warren.

The United Steelworkers union represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.