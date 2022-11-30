Arrcus Announces New Partner Additions From Across the Globe to its PACE (Partner with ACE) Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyper-scale networking software company and a leader in core-to-edge infrastructure, today announced the addition of exciting new partners to its Partner with ACE (PACE) ecosystem program. Eighteen new PACE members, from North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, have joined the rapidly expanding PACE ecosystem to accelerate their ability to integrate with Arrcus’ ACE platform and deliver routing, switching and 5G solutions to customers faster and more efficiently.

In the past few months, PACE has gained several new and key ecosystem partners, increasing their ability to develop and ship products faster and more collaboratively to help customers advance their digital transformation, which is critical to compete in today’s marketplace.

“The PACE program offers new ability for Arrcus partners to build solutions and generate new product and service revenue,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “Our growing list of ecosystem partners provides our enterprise and communication services provider customers with the solutions that they need to propel their digital transformations and modernize their networks.”

Arrcus is proud to welcome the newest, industry-leading members to the PACE program: A5G Networks, Acanto, ACL Digital, Atrinet, Avanseus, Celestica, Edgecore, EPS Global, FRINX, MapleLabs, Netcube, Pure Infrastructure, QuadGenWireless, Quanta, UfiSpace, VIAVI Solutions, Xoriant and Rohde & Schwarz.

“Delivering the next generation of digital experiences requires a programmable, flexible network as well as a rich ecosystem of technologies (including hardware and applications) that can accelerate the deployment,” said Ray Mota, CEO and principal analyst at ACG Research. “It is exciting to see Arrcus bring a wide range of partners to the PACE program, providing customers with ability to modernize their networks with the ACE platform and integrate with innovative applications with reduced time-to-market.”

The PACE program is a powerful combination of APIs, solutions and ecosystem partners created to expedite customers’ digital transformation. PACE enables partners – from hardware vendors to software, cloud, technology partners and resellers – to build, validate and certify their solutions with the ACE 2.0 platform. Arrcus offers two tiers, standard and advanced, for its PACE partner program. Ecosystem partners can choose the option that best enables them to meet their unique business objectives.

PACE program members have access to several benefits including:

Early ACE SDK and API access

Product integration verification

Product certification and certification badges

Co-marketing including internal and external webinars, press releases, website listing and events

“Acanto is proud to be a member of the Arrcus PACE program,” said Ludwig Quiroz, CEO of Acanto. “As networks continue to evolve in Latin America, ecosystems that enable companies like ours to streamline solutions, build tailored services to meet our customers’ needs and provide support accordingly are critical.”

“At A5G Networks, we value the power of ecosystems to forge new integrations and deliver innovative solutions to customers,” said Rajesh Mishra, co-founder and CEO of A5G Networks. “Arrcus’ powerful PACE program gives partners like us the ability to integrate the flexible and secure networking features of the ACE platform with our 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi solutions into customer solutions to propel our business.”

"As a leader in open networking, Edgecore is pleased to collaborate and join the Arrcus PACE program, offering advanced and integrated service to customers,” said Heimdall Siao, president of Edgecore. “The partnership and the ecosystem development will bring the benefit and accelerate the adoption of cloud and digital transformation."

“We are excited to be a part of the Arrcus PACE program and offer solutions to our customers that leverage the unlimited possibilities of edge and hybrid cloud,” said Pramod Murthy, co-founder and head of products and solutions at MapleLabs. “We anticipate the new edge to be the key to enabling digital transformation by providing more immediate and dynamic ways to connect, manage and deliver applications.”

“ArcOS routing solution along with Netcube’s ability to perform end-to-end network slicing orchestration allow for ease of deployment into private and public 5G networks. These deployments can be standard or non-standard,” said Dong-ho Yu, founder and CEO at Netcube. “We are excited to leverage this capability to make the most of 5G.”

“Partnering with Arrcus is a great opportunity for Pure Infrastructure,” said Phares Kariuki, CEO of Pure Infrastructure. “Using Arrcus software allows customers to have consistent network performance across applications, sites and clouds, all while providing better cost management. Think of it as your corporate LAN running on top of the internet. Our mission is to provide best-in-class technology for our customers by working with the most innovative technology companies in the world, such as Arrcus.”

“As a leading data center infrastructure solution provider, QCT is delighted to be a member of the Arrcus PACE program, " said Mike Yang, senior vice president of Quanta Computer Inc. and president of Quanta Cloud Technology. "QCT values the collaborative solutions that the Arrcus ecosystem brings to customers, and together with QCT's platforms, we look to further help our customers in navigating their journey to cloud adoption and digital transformation.”

“An ecosystem of partners utilizing a common platform can simplify and streamline the adoption of innovative solutions for our customers,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “UfiSpace is happy to be a member of Arrcus’ PACE program and support the ecosystem with our end-to-end transport network solutions in order to enable our customers with a multitude of high-value services to support their digital transformation.”

Growth of the PACE program is in response to the Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform seeing widespread adoption across all the key verticals. ACE is the platform of choice for customers looking to improve their data center economics through merchant silicon alternatives to traditional routers and switches. Communications and media service providers are discovering the benefit of a software-defined disaggregated architecture for transport network routing and switching across core, edge and cell site router use cases as 5G adoption expands. Cloud and multi-cloud networking is also a fast-growing market segment for the Arrcus ACE multi-cloud networking solution. FlexMCN from Arrcus ensures underlay network connectivity and granular policy control for hybrid and multi-cloud cloud operations and security.

Complementing the PACE program, Arrcus is also building partnerships with leading marketplaces where its ACE platform and solutions are featured:

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enhance business efficiency through superior network connectivity. The Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE) platform offers best-in-class networking with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest total cost of ownership. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.