Wrangler® and Pendleton Woolen Mills Weave the Spirit of the West Into New Heritage-Inspired Collaboration

Wrangler x Pendleton offers both men's and women's styles, including jeans, sherpa jackets, hoodies, and graphic tees. A nod to the western legacy of both legendary brands, the assortment features a signature luxury wool blanket woven with a roping cowboy motif.

Wrangler x Pendleton signifies one of the final collaborations in the brand's 75th anniversary as it leans into its western roots to wrap up the milestone year. Other notable activations include the auction of a 75th Anniversary diamond belt buckle with Montana Silversmiths and the launch of additional pieces in the Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection in tandem with the season 5 premiere of cable's #1 hit, Sundays on Paramount Network.

Coupling the fine wool of Pendleton Woolen Mills with Wrangler's legendary jeanswear, the collaboration highlights the natural beauty of the American Southwest through colorful patterns inspired by the iconography of the western landscape and the adventurous optimism of the cowboy spirit.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of America’s most recognized denim labels, Wrangler®, and the world-class leader in wool, Pendleton Woolen Mills, today announced the Wrangler x Pendleton Collection, honoring the exquisite workmanship and bold hues of the Southwest with a collection featuring long-lasting denim, wool and cotton pieces.

“Collaborating with another iconic brand in the western space allowed us to weave heritage style and western motifs into modern pieces and inspire courageous individuality through the fusion of quality denim and wool,” said Vivian Rivetti, global vice president of design - Wrangler. “As western style and culture continues to have a driving influence in mainstream fashion, we feel honored to offer this one-of-a-kind collection with investment pieces brand fans will treasure for generations.”

Coupling the fine wool of Pendleton Woolen Mills with Wrangler’s legendary jeanswear, the collaboration highlights the natural beauty of the American Southwest through colorful patterns inspired by the iconography of the western landscape and the adventurous optimism of the cowboy spirit. Wrangler x Pendleton offers both men’s and women’s styles, including jeans, sherpa jackets, hoodies, and graphic tees. A nod to the western legacy of both legendary brands, the assortment features a signature luxury wool blanket woven with a roping cowboy motif.

“As a family-owned company dedicated to resilience and true authenticity, teaming up with a leading western brand like Wrangler was a natural choice for us,” said Peter Bishop, Executive Vice President of Design and Merchandising at Pendleton Woolen Mills. “Through creative collaboration, we have combined the best of denim and wool, interweaving the two as a tribute to the western lifestyle.”

Wrangler x Pendleton signifies one of the final collaborations in the brand’s 75th anniversary as it leans into its western roots to wrap up the milestone year. Other notable activations include the auction of a 75th Anniversary diamond belt buckle with Montana Silversmiths and the launch of additional pieces in the Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection in tandem with the season 5 premiere of cable’s #1 hit, Sundays on Paramount Network. The finale of the icon's diamond anniversary will take place at the season-ending championship event, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, this December.

Wrangler x Pendleton ranges in price from $49-495 and sizes XS-XXL and is available to shop on www.wrangler.com. To stay aware on #Wrangler75, follow @wrangler and @wranglernetwork on social media.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Pendleton Woolen Mills

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel, and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.