CapIntel Forges New Strategic Partnership with Aviso Wealth to Provide Credit Union Advisors with New Digital Tools

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves day-to-day workflow efficiency and fund analysis for financial advisors, today announced a new partnership with Aviso Wealth Inc, one of Canada’s largest independent wealth management firms, to elevate the member experience for its credit union partners across Canada.

This unique partnership will bring CapIntel’s industry-leading technology to Aviso Wealth’s Canadian credit union partners, helping credit union financial advisors provide more value to their members. Advisors will leverage instant, powerful analytics to inform better investment decisions, easily compare investment scenarios, and articulate investment information, helping members improve their understanding of their financial goals and outcomes.

CapIntel's intuitive platform will also add efficiency to the advisor workflow by digitizing proposal and comparison-building tasks, while driving meaningful engagement with members through highly visual assets and interfaces that tell a clear story of what they're working towards.

“Providing our credit union partners with access to the latest digital innovations is critical to our continued efforts to improve the advisor and client experience,” said Wanda Frisk, SVP and Head of Credit Union Wealth Management at Aviso Wealth. “Capintel’s intuitive proposal technology will add efficiency to the advisor workflow, while driving meaningful engagement with members.”

This partnership will open CapIntel’s technology to Aviso’s credit union partners.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership for CapIntel presents an exciting and unique opportunity to bring CapIntel’s technology to Canadian credit unions,” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “With Aviso’s expansive network of credit union partners, our goal is to help further enhance the modern advisory experience. CapIntel’s best-in-class technology will allow credit union advisors to work even more efficiently and deliver extraordinary value to their clients, ultimately enhancing the advisor-member relationship.”

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 10,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. We're a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge. By connecting to our flexible centre of integrated products and services, our partners are empowered to provide better wealth management to their clients. Our comprehensive offering includes investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. And Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With approximately $100 billion in assets under administration and management, we're an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.