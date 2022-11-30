The Mobility House Partners with NYCSBUS to Deliver Clean, Electric School Buses in New York City

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobility House has been selected by New York City School Bus Umbrella Services (NYCSBUS) to manage electric vehicle charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operations for the largest V2G school bus electrification project in the state. Awarded $8 million by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) New York Clean Transportation Prizes program, NYCSBUS will leverage The Mobility House’s charge and energy management system, ChargePilot®, to optimize infrastructure planning and operation for 30 electric school buses deployed at the Bronx’s Zerega Avenue depot. The Mobility House’s modeling estimates NYCSBUS will save $70,000 to $160,000 annually with managed smart charging.

“We are excited to work with The Mobility House, thanks to generous funding from NYSERDA, to serve as the blueprint for how to rapidly scale school bus electrification in New York to meet the state’s ambitious goals,” said Matt Berlin, CEO of NYCSBUS. “The Mobility House is the most proven charge management provider in this space, and we appreciate their partnership in planning and implementing charging infrastructure to drive towards the electric future.”

Learnings and data from this project, gathered by The Mobility House and partners, will provide statewide resources that align with New York’s electric school bus mandate for 2035 and NYCSBUS’s goal of electrifying its 850 school buses by 2030, including the near-term support for electrification transitions at two additional school districts. Additional project partners include World Resources Institute, CALSTART, Bronx Community College, New York League of Conservation Voters and South Bronx Unite. NYCSBUS is expected to receive the first 10 electric school buses in 2023, with the next 20 electric buses to follow.

“It is an honor to partner with NYCSBUS and NYSERDA in accelerating the state’s transition to cleaner transportation. Our global charge management expertise with some of the world’s largest electric fleets will help set the standard for scalable, intelligent electric infrastructure across New York,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler.

Responsible for managing all charging infrastructure at the Zerega Avenue depot, with 30 chargeports planned, The Mobility House’s ChargePilot adjusts the charging rate of electric school buses according to real-time travel schedules, as well as the local utility rates, to deliver charging at the lowest cost to the district. ChargePilot will also support the bidirectional charging operations at the site that can provide additional revenue for the district and local energy resilience once implemented.

“The electrification of our transportation services is fundamental to improving health and climate conditions and offers a key opportunity to prioritize historically underserved communities who continue to suffer disproportionately the effects of air pollution,” said Sue Gander, Director of the Electric School Bus Initiative at WRI. “The vehicle-to-grid integration aspect of this project is particularly exciting, as it will demonstrate how electric school bus batteries can strengthen energy security and community resilience.”

To learn how school districts across the country, including Stockton Unified School District, Modesto City Schools and Ocean View School District are prioritizing smart charging and energy management, visit mobilityhouse.com.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 1,000+ installation partners, 80+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot® and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House’s unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 800 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 250 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.