TuneIn Launches “Univision Top TV Shows” Station in Partnership with TelevisaUnivision’s Audio Network Uforia

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced the launch of its new “Univision Top TV Shows” station, featuring a curated slate of Spanish-language podcasts from Uforia, TelevisaUnivision’s audio network, that will further increase the company’s Spanish-language content offering by educating, entertaining, and informing the Hispanic community. The “Univision Top TV Shows” station will include streaming distribution and on-demand playback of Uforia Podcasts, including audio versions of Univision’s leading entertainment and news programming, including Univision Reporta, Despierta América, El Gordo y La Flaca, and Noticiero Univision.

“Univision is an iconic media network which plays an essential role in entertaining and informing Spanish-language audiences,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “By adding simulcast distribution of Uforia Podcast audio versions of Univision's programs to TuneIn, we are able to meet the streaming needs and content expectations of our Hispanic and Latino listeners, who are among the fastest growing audiences for streaming audio content.”

“The demand for Spanish-language entertainment content has never been greater, and our partnership with TuneIn enables us to amplify Uforia and leading Univision programming through an expansive and innovative distribution network,” said Jesus Lara, President, Univision Radio. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue to evolve our rapidly growing audio footprint and engage our consumers wherever they choose to listen.”

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, and Tesla.

Delivering more than 40 hours of original content per week, Uforia has become the largest and fastest-growing Hispanic podcast network in the U.S. The expansive audio network remains unrivaled in providing audiences with culturally relevant Spanish-language audio content that celebrates Hispanic culture.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, EPL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.TuneIn.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. For press, please visit TuneIn.com/press.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the US and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No.1 Spanish-language sports network in the US and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the US and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated US radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.