Equity Data Science Integrates FinX Capital Markets Investment Data to Enhance Multi-Asset Class Analytics Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Data Science, Inc. (“EDS”), an investment process management (IPM) software provider that delivers insights and productivity tools to hedge funds and asset managers, announced today it has integrated FinX Capital Markets’ global multi-asset reference data into the company’s award-winning IPM solutions. This partnership expands the EDS platform to provide fundamental managers access to premium, industry-standard analytics for fixed income, derivatives and crypto. This enhanced solution will allow clients to merge all of their positions onto one platform.

The EDS platform enables institutional investors of all sizes to leverage actionable insights efficiently and seamlessly, increasing transparency and streamlining the process. The integration of FinX’s data automatically updates the content within the EDS platform, ensuring clients receive the most timely and accurate intelligence for optimal decision-making. New analytics include valuation, cash flows, risk measurement, key rate durations, performance attribution and stress testing.

“The partnership with FinX Capital Markets enables EDS to bolster its offering of a more holistic multi-asset class platform,” said Greg McCall, President and Co-founder at EDS. “With FinX’s wide coverage of asset classes and securities, our clients can integrate industry-standard bond analytics into their fully configurable EDS platform.”

“The joint initiative between FinX Capital Markets and Equity Data Science provides customers with a new choice for analyzing institutional mixed-asset portfolios,” said Geoff Fite, CEO at FinX Capital Markets. “FinX is the engine that powers fixed income analytics on EDS, covering all global bonds and structured products with accuracy and speed that is unmatched in the industry.”

This alliance will enable EDS to expand into broader markets and continue to offer multi-asset strategy clients a flexible, consolidated and holistic view into their portfolios. In 2021, Northern Trust made a strategic investment into EDS and its front office software, which has been positioned at the center of Northern Trust’s Whole Office solution.

“Northern Trust’s partnership with EDS has given clients a tool to maximize their data and embed data-driven feedback into their investment decision making,” said Paul Fahey, Head of Investment Data Science Solutions at Northern Trust. “The addition of FinX Capital Markets’ global multi-asset reference data further enhances their ability to make measurable and actionable decisions in their search for alpha.”

About FinX Capital Markets LLC

FinX Capital Markets LLC is a California Software-as-a-Service Provider for Capital Markets providing analytics since 2017. The company's cloud-native platform FinX.io contains reference data on over 3 million securities and calculates a range of market and credit risk analytics across all asset classes. Contact us at info@finx.io or https://finx.io

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$12.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

About Equity Data Science

Equity Data Science, Inc. (EDS) is a global investment process management solutions provider with deep domain expertise and modernized technology. It empowers fundamental investors to maximize returns through greater insights and productivity by aggregating data sources and refining workflows to govern investment decisions. EDS provides a fully configurable, measurable, and scalable platform with purpose-built analytics to support the entire investment lifecycle, including idea generation, research management, portfolio construction and analytics, risk management, performance attribution and ESG. Visit us at www.equitydatascience.com.