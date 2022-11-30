MSCI’s Net-Zero Targets Approved by The Science Based Targets initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MSCI (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that its enhanced net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). MSCI is proud to be in the first group of companies to receive approval for its net-zero targets from SBTi, a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MSCI, said: “Preventing the worst impacts of a warming climate demands urgent action and will require concerted action across all industries. I am pleased to announce our new commitments on the heels of the tremendous momentum that emerged from COP27. As a public company that provides net-zero investment tools and has called on capital markets participants to support decarbonization, we strive to be transparent about our own emissions and impact. MSCI’s enhanced commitments will help us drive accountability and stay aligned with a sustainable climate pathway.”

Tia Counts, Chief Responsibility and Chief Diversity Officer at MSCI, said: “In 2021, we reduced absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 75% and our Scope 3 GHG emissions also declined. While our trajectory for GHG emissions reduction will not be fully linear and will evolve over time to align with the latest science, technology and data, we will ensure transparent reporting of our progress, including against the enhanced targets that we are excited to announce today.”

MSCI’s Net-Zero Transition & Commitments

MSCI has reaffirmed its commitment to reach net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2040 and has enhanced its science-based near-term, long-term and net-zero GHG emissions reduction targets, which have been approved by the SBTi.

MSCI has enhanced its science-based targets in the following ways:

Accelerated the timeline for reducing absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions from 2035 to 2030

Enhanced near-term (i.e., 2030) targets to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 80% and to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions 50%, compared to prior targets of 50% and 20%, respectively

Committed to long-term targets to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2040

The above near and long-term targets align with a 1.5°C trajectory. All percentage reductions referenced are from a 2019 base year.

In order to meet its enhanced near and long-term targets, MCSI also announced the following new milestones for 2025:

Reach 100% renewable electricity

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60%

Increase to 60% its suppliers by spend that have science-based targets, from 36% today

Today’s announcement underscores MSCI’s long-standing commitment to climate action and complements its role as a founding member of the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance, which unites leading index providers, credit rating agencies, research and data providers, accounting firms, financial exchanges and other suppliers of market infrastructure in aligning with a 1.5°C pathway.

Further information about MSCI’s initiatives to reduce its overall environmental impact can be found in our Climate Transition Plan. Further information related to MSCI’s efforts to further integrate sustainability considerations into our operations can be found in our most recent CDP questionnaire and Taskforce on Climate Related Finance Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

