ShipEngine Partners With GoDaddy to Provide Discounted Shipping to Small Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipEngine, the world’s leading shipping API, today announced it is partnering with GoDaddy to provide shipping capabilities for U.S.-based small business owners with GoDaddy online stores. Merchants can now easily create shipping labels from their GoDaddy accounts with a simple, integrated user interface, and save on postage with discounted rates from USPS and other carriers.

Trusted by more than 21 million customers around the world, GoDaddy enables entrepreneurs to build ecommerce websites from hundreds of templates and sell to millions of customers online, in-person, and on leading marketplaces like Instagram, Google, Etsy, eBay, Facebook, Amazon, and more. GoDaddy has partnered with ShipEngine to allow small business owners to create shipping labels and fulfill orders from one place.

ShipEngine makes it easy to connect to discounted shipping rates, or bring in negotiated rates from more than 50 carriers. This gives merchants the ability to quickly select the best shipping service for each order. With easy auto-funding, address validation, and support for both label printers and PDF labels, ShipEngine helps merchants get orders out the door more efficiently. As soon as a label is created, the order status updates, the customer receives a notification, and tracking information updates on the order screen. This gives merchants everything they need to deliver on their customers’ expectations.

“ At GoDaddy, we understand how busy entrepreneurs are managing the everyday tasks of running their own businesses,” said Alvin Young, Director of Product Management at GoDaddy. “ Our partnership with ShipEngine helps us offer a more seamless experience to our customers, providing a quick shipping solution with discounted rates.”

“ We are thrilled to simplify shipping for the millions of GoDaddy online store owners who want to get orders to their customers as quickly and affordably as possible,” said Jim Gagliardi, General Manager of ShipEngine. “ When we can provide a powerful platform like GoDaddy with the tools to leverage our APIs and carrier relationships, the ultimate winner is the merchant.”

Shipping labels from ShipEngine are available and included at no additional cost for GoDaddy customers on the Commerce and Commerce Plus plans and can be generated within the GoDaddy dashboard. To sign up for a free trial of GoDaddy’s Commerce plans, visit https://www.godaddy.com/websites/online-store.

About ShipEngine

ShipEngine is a multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to ecommerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, ecommerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the ecommerce fulfillment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. ShipEngine is a member of the Auctane family of companies. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, and Atlanta. For more information, visit https://www.shipengine.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.