Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics signed deals with new partners serving the IT needs of mid-size and large enterprises across the UKI: Datazed Associates (Referral Partner); Digital Data Consultancy (Systems Integrator); and Data Reply (Consultancy, Systems Integrator).

The channel partner programme is the backbone of Pyramid’s UKI operations, accounting for a significant segment of UK revenue.

Pyramid Analytics is recognized for channel excellence. The company was a CRN Channel Awards 2022 finalist.

Meet Pyramid Analytics’ New Partners

Datazed Associates is a boutique data consultancy specialising in data governance and data quality. The company’s network of experienced professionals has a strong track record in the insurance industry, having supported general insurers, Lloyd’s market firms, brokers and reinsurers.

Data Reply is the Reply group company offering a broad range of advanced analytics and AI-powered data services. Data Reply operates across industries and business functions to achieve meaningful outcomes through effective use of data.

Digital Data Consultancy provides consulting services in the areas of data management, data science, and digital experience. The company helps clients in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking and consumer goods to master and reimagine their data, create new value, and differentiate and profit in the digital economy.

Pyramid Analytics Delivers Value for Partners

Partnerships are critical to Pyramid’s ability to scale growth. In turn, partners get access to the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, an innovative augmented analytics platform which has garnered analyst accolades for its ability to transform businesses.

Pyramid Partners benefit from a range of resources to help them effectively market, sell, and deliver the Pyramid Platform, integrated solutions, and services. These include the Pyramid Partner Portal, a one-stop shop for deal management, market education content, co-branded marketing materials, and interactive tools and resources; and the Pyramid Learning Hub for self-guided and expert-led courses, and Pyramid Partner Certification programs.

United Kingdom the World’s “Next Silicon Valley”?

Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, outlined a number of priorities in his Autumn Statement on 17 November. These included his plan to “turn the United Kingdom into the world’s next Silicon Valley.” Pyramid Analytics has operated and flourished in the UK for nearly five years and are proud of the company’s contribution to achieving this goal. The advanced analytics platform company has added three executives and numerous business development roles in its London office in 2022.

2022 has been momentous for Pyramid Analytics in the UKI:

Pyramid executives, customers, partners, media and technology industry analysts celebrated a $120 million Series E funding round at a special event at Tower Bridge in May.

Tom Warren, a veteran technology professional and former professional rugby player, was appointed Managing Director for the company’s UKI operations.

Bill Clayton joined Pyramid in the new role of Vice President, Global Partnerships. He has more than 20 years of enterprise software experience. Clayton has held positions with global technology leaders including IBM and Oracle. He lives in the UK.

Hayley Munro was appointed Vice President of Global Customer Success. This newly created role provides unified, company-wide management of this critical function under one executive. She lives in the UK.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Bill Clayton, Vice President of Global Partner Sales, Pyramid Analytics: “Channel partnerships are an essential cornerstone of Pyramid’s growth strategy. Our highly productive and effective work with channel partners has forged a host of mutually beneficial relationships that have driven growth for all involved across the UKI. Channel partners are at the core of Pyramid’s business model. The growth and expansion of the company is firmly embedded with our channel partners.”

