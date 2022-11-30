Planview Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, announced today that it selected Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its preferred public cloud provider. Planview is using AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud technologies and solutions to drive the efficiency, security, and reliability needed to scale Planview’s connected platform of solutions and accelerate innovation for Planview’s customers.

Further leveraging the breadth and innovation of AWS cloud technologies and solutions enables Planview to seize new market opportunities quickly and become even more responsive to customers’ needs through the connected Planview platform. Planview is working with AWS to enhance the company’s operational efficiencies through automation, streamlined processes, and real-time analytics. With this cloud infrastructure, Planview will continue to provide first-class service to its 2.6 million users worldwide.

“Continuous innovation is at the core of our mission to build the future of connected work for our customers,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO, Planview. “AWS provides us with the reliable foundation and agility we need to continue to drive innovation, scale our global operations, and quickly, securely, and efficiently serve as the backbone for our connected platform that supports both our organization and our customers’. With AWS, we will continue to help our growing customers connect their ideas to impact, across projects and products, and deliver positive outcomes – especially in times of change.”

“By developing and scaling new services on AWS, Planview is able to provide customers with the visibility they need to connect teams, plans, and opportunities to drive successful digital transformations,” said Rich Geraffo, Vice President of North America at AWS. “AWS’s infrastructure and industry-leading services will help Planview drive new insights and enhance operations. We look forward to working with Planview to innovate new ways for its enterprise customers to make the most of their data in real-time and execute on their strategic goals.”

