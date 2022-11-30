Relief Mental Health opens in Red Bank to provide TMS, esketamine and other treatments for individuals struggling with mental health diagnoses

RED BANK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relief Mental Health, an outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), esketamine (Spravato), psychiatric medication management, and psychotherapy, announced today the opening of its 10th location.

The new clinic, located at 211 Broad Street, Suite 207, in Red Bank, is Relief’s 2nd location in New Jersey. It opened in Warren in May of 2021.

“As we all know, the pandemic took a huge toll on Americans and created a mental health epidemic. We’ve seen a rise in depression, stress, anxiety and major behavioral issues, and there are more and more people seeking psychiatric care,” said Susan Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Relief Mental Health. “We are honored to be able to open in Red Bank and provide innovative treatment to more New Jerseyans so they can find much needed relief from their emotional pain.”

One in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. According to an April 2021 study published in Lancet Psychiatry, Covid-19 survivors were found to be at increased risk of developing mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, substance use, sleep disorders and cognitive decline. Since the onset of the pandemic, the demand for mental health treatment has skyrocketed.

At its new location in Red Bank, Relief is serving patients through the use of TMS, which is indicated for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and/or major depressive disorder.

TMS is FDA approved, non-invasive and does not cause any adverse or long-lasting side effects. It does not require a significant recovery period, and the 20-min treatment can easily be integrated into each patient’s day-to-day schedule. Many people who have not received adequate results from antidepressants or other forms of treatment have achieved great relief from TMS therapy.

For patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression or major depressive disorder with suicidal thoughts or actions, Relief offers Spravato—a prescription nasal spray form of ketamine and the first psychedelic drug to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of mental illness.

Offering a solution to long wait times typical for psychiatry appointments, Relief also provides medication management and can usually see patients within a week of the initial call. And, for those needing more emotional support to work through other mental health concerns such as trauma or anxiety and develop healthy coping skills, Relief has licensed therapists on hand for individual and family counseling.

Relief accepts most major commercial insurance plans, Medicare and Tricare. Anyone interested in a free confidential assessment can call 855-205-4764.

About Relief Mental Health

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Relief Mental Health is an outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychedelics (esketamine/Spravato), psychiatric medication management, and talk therapy, for the treatment of depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and other mental health diagnoses. Founded in February 2020, Relief has 10 locations throughout Chicagoland, in Wisconsin and New Jersey. In Illinois, clinics are located in Chicago (Lakeview and West Loop), Oak Brook, Orland Park, Northbrook, Rockford, and St. Charles. Relief’s other clinics are in Warren and Red Bank, New Jersey, and West Allis, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.reliefmh.com.