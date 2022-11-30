Experic Closes $14 Million Series B Financing

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the closing of a $14 million series B capitalization led by Harro Höfliger Packaging Systems, Inc. and East Seattle Partners. In addition, Experic has added a new investor, Kineticos Ventures.

During the past year, Experic has experienced extraordinary growth in demand for its formulation, development, manufacturing, and analytical services for hard-to-handle powder drug products as well as its clinical trial supply and logistics services. The funds will be used for continued expansion of capabilities and its facility in Cranbury, New Jersey. With an expert team dedicated to providing personalized service, the company’s flexible approach keeps clients coming back with new projects.

“Combined with organic growth, our family of series B investors are instrumental in helping Experic continue its growth trajectory, allowing us to add top talent and make capital investments to expand our capabilities,” said David Wood, chief executive officer and chairman of Experic. “These partners are true supporters of Experic and our commitment to provide a better client experience to biopharmaceutical companies racing to develop innovative therapeutics for patients in need.”

About Experic

Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and pharmaceutical supply services company, supports every phase of a product’s life cycle from conception to clinical and commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats, including tablets, pellets, capsules, and low dose dry powder inhalation. From our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility, we manage global delivery of the highest quality products, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and customer service. Learn more about our manufacturing and supply services at expericservices.com.

About Kineticos Ventures

Kineticos Ventures, through its Kineticos Disruptor Fund Series, is a life sciences venture and growth investor. Kineticos Ventures launched the Kineticos Disruptor Fund II, LP (“KDF II”) in Q4 2021. KDF II will continue to focus on significant, unmet medical needs in oncology, neurosciences, and rare diseases. Investments include companies utilizing disruptive technologies such as cell and gene therapy, gene editing and mRNA/RNAi that have the potential to dramatically change how medicine is practiced.