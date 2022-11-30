Alternate Solutions Health Network Invests in its Digital Transformation with Workato

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, has teamed up with Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN), an award-winning home health leader, to help in its digital transformation journey.

With a network of over 2000+ health care professionals and 1,400 performing care in the home, ASHN helps manage patients from hospital to home which requires smooth transitions, verifying eligibility, secure electronic exchange of patient charts, identifying the right level of care, minimizing rehospitalization, communicating with ancillary providers and coordinating caregiver support. ASHN wanted to modernize and streamline its patient intake process to make it easier, faster, more efficient, and secure for the various departments involved in admitting patients to home care.

“Partnering with an organization such as ASHN, who turned to Workato to kick start its automation and digital transformation journey and trusted our platform to orchestrate and automate sensitive and complex business workflows, is a true testament to our own commitments to building a niche integration platform as a service,” said Bharath Yadla, Vice President Strategic Initiatives, Office of CEO at Workato.

At ASHN, patients have always been at the forefront of what we do – assisting them through challenging times in their lives and helping to ensure patients receive the right type of care. ASHN is transforming how it intakes patients and improves the quality of care by making information readily available to its post-acute care coordinators, admitting services, and clinicians. This transformation is being powered by modernizing and automating several complex workflows by utilizing state-of-the-art technology platforms like Workato. After comprehensive proofs-of-concept, ASHN partnered with Workato in 2021 to leverage Workato’s platform as the backbone of ASHN’s workflow automation in building APIs and integrations supporting both real-time and batch processing for a mission-critical application. In a span of 6 months, ASHN was able to pilot over 100 recipes/workflows serving various business needs of a sophisticated serverless application.

“The speed and quality at which ASHN has built and deployed integrations with various Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems, eligibility verification providers, and other cloud services/ vendors, has been simply outstanding. Today, a modern web and mobile-based, business-critical application powered by Workato is used to admit hundreds of patients each day from hospitals and the community into home care with improved quality of care. ASHN continues to expand its use of Workato within its environment, and Workato has now become a de-facto standard for all integrations at ASHN,” said Ram Mandala, Senior Director, Data Engineering & App Development at Alternate Solutions Health Network.

About Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN)

Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN) was founded in 1999 and is a nationally preferred healthcare partner for leading hospital systems in the delivery of skilled home health and hospice services. ASHN has been recognized as a Leading National Homecare Elite Top 1% homecare agency based on outcomes and performance. It has also received the Best Places to Work and Better Business Bureau Integrity Awards.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.