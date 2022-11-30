Kantata Industry Cloud for Professional Services Adopted by CloudStratex IT Services and Consulting

LONDON & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that it has enabled CloudStratex to establish a single source of truth, improve confidence in data, and gain greater visibility into the health of the business.

CloudStratex is a leading IT service and consulting organisation focused on helping businesses leverage technologies and practices that drive operational efficiency. The company experienced impressive levels of growth and knew it needed a tool that would support its rapidly expanding client base.

“When we started the company, I was determined we would put a system in place that would support us through at least our first few years,” said Tony Irving, Chief Operating Officer at CloudStratex. “We used Kantata at our previous company and we were familiar with it. We knew it was easily configurable and scalable — we didn’t even look at anyone else. We knew what we needed and we knew Kantata could do that.”

Kantata is purpose-built to provide professional services organisations with ​​a powerful collection of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, and business intelligence for a single source of truth over every aspect of their business.

“If we didn't have a single tool and had multiple sources of the truth, it would have been very difficult to grow at the rate that we have,” added Irving. “Today, we are able to focus on growth and not argue about the numbers — we trust the numbers in Kantata. As a start-up, the last thing we want to be doing is questioning data. We want to be spot-on. Kantata enables us to do that.”

Kantata’s reporting capabilities have improved visibility across a number of variables for CloudStratex, including revenue, margin, utilization, and overdue invoices. Kantata is the ultimate source of truth across sales, delivery, resourcing, and leadership. The company relies on Kantata to provide a trusted snapshot of how the business is doing and how it measures up against KPIs.

Major KPIs for CloudStratex include revenue, margin, utilization, won deals, and sold margin vs. delivered margin, said Irving. “With Kantata, people have the ability to very quickly see where we stand against these metrics — they can even get it on their mobile phones. Having this accessibility and flexibility allows everyone to keep their finger on the pulse and do their job effectively.”

“At Kantata our goal is to deliver solutions that enable our clients to do what they do best, even better,” said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. “It is gratifying to see how empowering CloudStratex with a purpose-built solution that delivers the dynamic insights they need is enabling remarkable growth and client success.”

To learn more about the quantitative results of adopting Kantata, read the entire CloudStratex customer story here.

About CloudStratex

Based in London, CloudStratex is a leading IT service and consulting organisation focused on helping businesses leverage technologies and practices that drive operational efficiency. Established in 2019, the CloudStratex team has extensive industry experience in helping businesses leverage next-generation tools and services to enhance the flexibility and resiliency of organisations. Cloud Stratex enables its clients to tackle the modern challenges in today’s market.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organisations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Industry Cloud for Professional Services™, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.