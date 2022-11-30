Black & Veatch Selected to Manage Los Angeles’ Next-Generation Bus Stop Program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With an eye toward advanced technologies, Los Angeles soon will transform its bus shelter network in the runup to the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics the city will host, adding 3,000 upgraded bus shelters as high-tech mobility hubs. Smart mobility and curbside management operator Tranzito and leading transit advertising specialist Vector Media will carry out this large-scale overhaul with world-class contractors to include global engineering, procurement and construction company Black & Veatch.

The project – part of Los Angeles’ Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) – prioritizes shelter, shade, safety and comfort for the city’s transit riders. With Black & Veatch executing an important function in the rollout of the new shelters, the project will reimagine curbside functionality with state-of-the-art, interactive amenities, leveraging Black & Veatch’s expertise in deploying distributed infrastructure at scale in major cities.

Planned upgrades include making shelter components connected and controllable, complete with digital displays with real-time bus arrival and departure information, emergency phones, advertising and intuitive lighting technology. Other features of the shelters, which in many cases will be solar powered, include the ability to convey city messages and emergency broadcasts as well as weather canopies to protect passengers from the elements.

Central to the project is improving universal access through easier last-mile connections via micro-mobility docks and delivery package lockers to mitigate some of the equity issues in the city. The new structures will be built on a completely open architecture enabling them to evolve, with the potential to incorporate new features as technology emerges.

“ We believe it’s time to evolve the bus stop,” said Gene Oh, Tranzito’s CEO. “ As smart mobility experts, our aim is to help cities transform today’s bus stops into tomorrow’s mobility hubs, creating a network of interconnected infrastructure nodes that offer both passive and active communication on the streets – and to provide amenities and comforts that everyday bus riders need.”

“ Our partnership with Tranzito and the city will be built upon a commitment to providing the citizens of Los Angeles a haven while waiting for the bus while also providing advertisers with an exciting new canvas upon which to tell their story,” said Marc Borzykowski, Vector Media’s CEO.

“ By championing innovation to improve the ridership experience and safety, the city of Los Angeles continues to demonstrate leadership in advancing the rider experience with a program that focuses on smart, distributed and sustainable infrastructure,” said Steph Stoppenhagen, business development director for Black & Veatch’s connectivity and commercial segment. “ Black & Veatch is ready to leverage its program management expertise to help the city modernize its network of bus shelters into what can and should be a template for other forward-thinking cities.”

Additional contractors selected by Tranzito-Vector include Fehr & Peers (mobility), Studio One Eleven (permitting), SOM (design), Designworks BMW (interactive design), AP Construction (site work), Tolar (manufacturing), VConn (digital display) and GDS (ePaper screens),.

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Tranzito is a new mobility operator that helps smart cities with micromobility, curbside management and multimodal infrastructure. Established as BikeHub in 2004, it operates large-scale bike parking, bike share, and mobility hub programs for leading transit agencies in the United States. BikeHub became Tranzito to better address the increased convergence in all forms of new mobility. To learn more about Tranzito, visit www.tranzito.org.

Founded in 1998, Vector Media is one of the nation’s largest private outdoor media companies, specializing in large and small format public and private media opportunities as well as the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company's current inventory is spread out over 55 U.S. markets, including each of the top 10 U.S. designated market areas (DMAs) and 28 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs. The inventory also includes more than 30,000 advertising faces, comprised of municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. For more about Vector Media, visit www.vectormedia.com.