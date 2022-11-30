AppraisalWorks Partners with Mortgage Cadence to Modernize the Appraisal Process

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppraisalWorks, a leading provider of real estate appraisal management technology, today announced a partnership with Mortgage Cadence that will allow lenders to consolidate multiple appraisal vendor and order management systems onto the AppraisalWorks platform – for centralized management and automation of the complete appraisal management function.

Mortgage Cadence is a comprehensive, customizable platform that is uniquely positioned to provide a complete, end-to-end loan lifecycle experience. The integration with AppraisalWorks will enable lenders to quickly select the best-fit property valuation model directly within the Mortgage Cadence platform. Lenders benefit from real-time communication, on-demand access to appraisal information, customizable workflows, greater efficiency and complete transparency throughout the appraisal process.

“Adding the AppraisalWorks solution to the Mortgage Cadence suite of partner integrations will further help lenders accelerate their appraisal modernization efforts and improve their ability to deliver faster, more accurate appraisals,” said Jim Rosen, Executive Vice President of Services at Mortgage Cadence. “This partnership furthers Mortgage Cadence’s commitment to provide access to service providers of choice for lenders on the Mortgage Cadence platform.”

“AppraisalWorks is on a mission to modernize appraisal management. Our partnership and integration with Mortgage Cadence strengthens our commitment to delivering the visibility and control lenders need to achieve exceptional customer service,” said Ben Wiant, Vice President of AppraisalWorks. “By consolidating appraisal vendor and order management on AppraisalWorks, lenders gain greater efficiency, control and agility.”

About AppraisalWorks

AppraisalWorks® is a cloud-based appraisal management technology platform that enables banks, credit unions, loan servicers and mortgage lenders to order, manage, maintain, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations. Through its Community and Enterprise versions, AppraisalWorks improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and facilitates collaboration among lenders, borrowers, processors, appraisers, and the quality control team – significantly improving loan turnaround time, reducing cost per loan, and enhancing the borrower experience. AppraisalWorks is patented under U.S. Patent 10,635,999. Visit www.appraisalworks.com to transform your appraisal management function from costly overhead to a competitive advantage.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of today’s lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales and operational user experience. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com.