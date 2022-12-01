PM Factory Netherlands Deploys Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Packet Gateway to Power its MVNO Solution Set

ALMERE, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, today announced the deployment of its cloud-native Packet Gateway (PGW) to PM Factory B.V. in the Netherlands. PM Factory can now significantly elevate its Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) offering from 2G and 3G to 4G VoLTE and VoWiFi solutions, bringing on voice and data interconnects via Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO).

PM Factory delivers managed mobile network components to operators and services providers for the supply of mobile telecom and connectivity services. Mavenir’s PGW was the crucial component in unlocking PM Factory’s new 4G offering, and brings secure, reliable and flexible VoLTE to many of its customers in the market. This project represents the beginning of a continued collaboration for future 5G capabilities in the Netherlands and expansion to European markets.

With increasing expectations from PM Factory’s MVNO partners around the level of connectivity and access to technology, integrating Mavenir’s PGW was key in upgrading pre-existing MVNO technology, which could be unreliable as voice and data swaps between 3G to 4G. PM Factory is delivering better reach and quality while providing access to full 4G Data & Voice interconnects including VoLTE and VoWiFi.

Victor La Bree, Co-Founder at PM Factory, said: “A large portion of our business is fixed mobile integration, with voice connected to PBX, Data APN connected to Radius and SMS integration with SMSC for MVNO’s. With changing working habits and advances in technology, it was clear we needed to invest in high caliber technology to be able to offer the quality reliable services that our MVNO partners needed. Mavenir understood what was needed and their cloud-native Packet Gateway solution enabled us to offer quality voice and secure data services over 4G and be more competitive in market. We look forward to our continued work together, using this as a steppingstone to even more sophisticated solutions and offerings, particularly taking advantage of 5G.”

Ashok Khuntia, Core Networks President at Mavenir said: “Our cloud-native Packet Gateway solution offers greater accessibility to enable MVNOs to take advantage of the benefits of 4G. From creating private networks to delivering more reliable VoLTE and VoWiFi, Mavenir brings proven solutions to solve business critical challenges.”

Key attributes of Mavenir’s solution include:

Mavenir Converged Packet Core serving 2G/3G/4G/5G, non-3GPP and Fixed Wireline Access across all non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) options

Ability to scale down to a single server for Private Network & MEC and scale up for consumer and IoT use cases

The inherent scalability of the software allows any-size deployment and incremental growth. Independent scaling in signaling, throughput, and storage can be achieved while preserving industry-leading performance

Mavenir’s PGW is part of the cloud-native MAVcore portfolio built on an open architecture which offers easy scaling of applications and services, hardware decoupling, agility, portability and resilience.

About Mavenir:

As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. www.mavenir.com

About PM Factory

PM Factory B.V. in the Netherlands, deliver managed mobile network components to operators and service providers for the supply of mobile telecom and connectivity services. www.pmfactory.nl