PLIDCO Authorizes Six International Partners to Serve as Refurbishment Centers;

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO), the leader in pipeline leak repair and maintenance fittings, announced that it has approved six international partners to serve as Authorized Refurbishing Service Centers (ARSCs). PLIDCO recently established ARSCs with its partners in Brunei, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Singapore and Qatar.

The new ARSCs are strategically located near PLIDCO’s customers, which reduces turnaround, shipping time and costs. This allows them to extend the life of their PLIDCO pipeline repair fittings more quickly and cost effectively. Previously, certified refurbishment could only be conducted at PLIDCO’s facility in the U.S.

During refurbishment, products will receive sandblasting, seal replacement, fresh paint, and new PLIDCO-certified parts, such as nuts and studs. The ARSCs employ certified technicians who are fully trained at PLIDCO’s U.S. factory to properly conduct refurbishments and provide excellent customer service.

“PLIDCO products are engineered to last a very long time under extremely harsh conditions. With proper refurbishment, most of our pipeline fittings can have a second life or more, provided that they haven’t been welded directly to a pipeline,” said Ernie Lackner, PLIDCO’s director of sales and marketing. “The global refurbishment centers were established in direct response to our customers’ requests, and we expect to establish more ARSCs in the future.”

In addition to refurbishment, PLIDCO fittings can be completely reconditioned. This must be conducted at PLIDCO’s U.S. facility and includes refurbishment services, plus repairs and hydro testing. All reconditioned pipeline fittings receive a new five-year limited warranty, the only such warranty provided in the pipeline industry.

About PLIDCO®

The leader in pipeline repair fittings since 1949, the Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO) earns customer loyalty by producing innovative solutions that minimize costly shutdowns and assure worker safety. PLIDCO is the number-one source for safe, reliable pipeline leak repair and maintenance products, with a vast portfolio of hundreds of thousands of fittings that are sold and installed around the world. Its products are backed by the industry’s only five-year limited warranty and an ISO 9001 certified quality program. To learn more, visit www.PLIDCO.com.