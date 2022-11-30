Casey’s Brings Offers and Excitement to Guests During ‘24 Days of Casey’s Rewards’

Each day from December 1 through December 24, Casey’s will reveal surprise offers for its Rewards members to unwrap daily in the Casey's app. (Photo: Business Wire)

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amidst the holiday frenzy, Casey’s is spreading cheer, today announcing the return of “24 Days of Casey’s Rewards” to help bring joy to its guests looking for a reason to treat themselves this holiday season.

Each day from December 1 through December 24, Casey’s will reveal surprise offers for its Rewards members. Guests who participate in the program will find free and exclusive offers to unwrap daily in the Casey’s app, including some of its guests’ favorites – a variety of candy, drinks, snacks, and more like bonus points and BOGO offers to celebrate the season.

“At Casey’s, we know our guests are looking for something special to keep their holidays going,” said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Experience at Casey’s. “To deliver on that promise this holiday season, there’s an experience waiting for them in the Casey’s app with exciting offers every day.”

Casey's loyalty program – Casey's Rewards – provides millions of Casey's guests the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash, fuel discounts, or a donation to a local school of their choice.

Download the Casey’s app today and be the first to celebrate free offers and more during the 24 Days of Casey's Rewards. More information can be found here.

In addition, guests can get in the holiday spirit with a freshly brewed cup of Casey’s new, seasonal coffee flavor – Toasted Butter Pecan coffee. Guests can also enjoy their next holiday meal with Casey’s delicious, handmade pizza with made-from-scratch dough by ordering in-app or online for pickup or delivery at caseys.com.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.