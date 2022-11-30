Enable, Profectus Form Partnership and Announce Rebate Deal Management Platform Acquisition

MELBOURNE, Australia & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, has completed the acquisition of the Rebate Deal Management (RDM) arm of Profectus Group, a leading technology-driven services provider of compliance and recovery solutions.

As part of the agreement, Enable will acquire and be responsible for the ongoing operation of Profectus' RDM platform and working with new and existing customers. These customers include some of Australia and New Zealand's largest retailers, such as Officeworks, GPC, Super Retail, and more. The partnership also ensures Enable's existing customers can gain access to elite auditing and compliance technologies and services from Profectus.

For Profectus, the agreement extends the Australian-headquartered company's services to the global market and allows them to begin working on the compliance and audit side with Enable's existing customers. Furthermore, as part of the agreement Profectus will obtain a stake in Enable.

"Enable is the fastest-growing rebate management software company globally, which is why we've decided to invest in Enable's future. With their obsession in customer success, experienced management team and strong financial backing we're confident their incredible upward trajectory will continue," said Chris Hutchins, CEO, Profectus Group. "For us, this partnership provides the greater opportunity to maximise value for Enable's existing clients by helping them automate compliance and recover lost revenue."

"The synergy between software and compliance and auditing services in the rebate world has been apparent to me for some time. Our customers have expressed an interest in the type of risk management help that specialized expertise and technologies can provide," said Andrew Butt, Enable CEO. "They need help with contract compliance, supplier audits, and accounts payable audits. That's why we're so excited about Profectus Group. While Enable focuses on software, Profectus has perfected their professional auditing offerings and compliance technologies. With this partnership, all our customers will receive benefits. For Profectus' customers, they'll be able to access Enable's rebate management platform and benefit from the massive continuous investment we are making in R&D, and Enable customers gain access to leading audit and compliance expertise to mitigate future risk. Australia and New Zealand is an important region for Enable, and Profectus is the perfect company to partner with us as we pursue our mission in the southern hemisphere."

ABOUT PROFECTUS GROUP

With more than 20 years of experience delivering audit services and compliance technologies for global and large organisations, Profectus Group is the leader in automating compliance and recovery solutions. Its pay-per-claim audit model guarantees ROI for clients, and its compliance technologies help prevent financial erosion at the source.

ABOUT ENABLE

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. Starting with finance and commercial teams, Enable helps you better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting and stronger cross-functional alignment. This lets you — and everyone in your business — know exactly where you are with rebates. Then you can extend Enable externally to suppliers and customers, setting them up with one collaborative place to author, agree upon, execute on, and track the progress of deals. Enable has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, as an Inc. 5000 company, and recently, the ProcureTech100.