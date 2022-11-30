Rahn+Bodmer Co. Incorporates New Sustainability Capabilities Powered by Clarity AI

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rahn+Bodmer Co., the oldest Swiss bank which serves private clients, foundations, and pension funds, announced today it will integrate and leverage sustainability capabilities from Clarity AI to help deliver on its sustainable investing philosophy grounded in ESG criteria, the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We offer all our clients the opportunity to invest the assets entrusted to us in the interests of a more sustainable world, and we encourage them to do so,” said Eric Steinhauser, Chairman of the Executive Board at Rahn+Bodmer Co. As Zurich's oldest private bank, we have a long-term horizon. We think in generations. So naturally, incorporating sustainability into our daily practices corresponds with our strategy and goals.”

Clarity AI’s broad capabilities across impact investing aligned with the UN SDGs and ESG risk with a fully-customizable methodology, and advanced-technology driven coverage of companies’ exposures to specific sources of revenues will be integrated directly into Rahn+Bodmer Co.’s existing investment platform. This seamless integration enables ease of work and the ability to immediately apply the most comprehensive sustainability data set in the industry.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at Rahn+Bodmer Co. ,” said Quentin Dehem, Head of Strategic Clients at Clarity AI. “Our mission is to bring societal impact to markets, and we are grateful to be able to share our sustainability capabilities with their full client base.”

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. As of August 2022, Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 50,000 companies, 300,000 funds, 198 countries and 188 local governments – 2-13 times more than any other player in the market – and delivers data and analytics for investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer ecommerce and reporting. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe and the Middle East, and its client network manages tens of trillions in assets under management. clarity.ai

About Rahn+Bodmer

The family business Rahn+Bodmer Co., founded in 1750, is the oldest private bank in Zurich and is one of the few institutes that have remained true to their values ​​as a classic private bank to this day. The five partners – Peter R. Rahn, Martin H. Bidermann, Christian Rahn, André M. Bodmer and Christian R. Bidermann – represent the families in the third and fourth generation and actively shape the company. As traditional private bankers, they are fully liable for the liabilities of Rahn+Bodmer Co. Not having its own products, the long-term orientation and an entrepreneurial business philosophy enable Rahn+Bodmer Co. to provide independent financial advice and guarantee customers security, continuity and personalized solutions.