Carter’s & Hilary Duff Celebrate the Season of Giving With ‘Carter’s Dream Holiday Giveaway’ Campaign

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, is teaming up with its Chief Mom Officer, award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mom-of-three, Hilary Duff, to introduce the ‘Carter’s Dream Holiday Giveaway’ campaign. In the spirit of giving back during the holidays, Carter’s and Duff are delivering an extra dose of holiday magic by turning families’ holiday dream wishes into a reality.

" The holidays are a time to not just receive but to give back. It’s about families sharing moments together, big or small, that create lasting memories," said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. " Carter’s understands parents more than anyone and knows that the holidays are the most special time of year. The ‘Dream Holiday Giveaway’ campaign allows us the opportunity to give back to our ever-growing community of families by granting their ultimate dream wish list and sharing in special memory-making moments."

Beginning today, November 30th through December 5th, families will have a chance to enter the ‘Dream Holiday Giveaway’ by visiting Carters.com/dreamholiday to submit your family’s story and ultimate holiday dream. Whether you wish to have your Christmas shopping list fulfilled or send your family to their favorite vacation destination, all wishes will be considered for this giveaway opportunity. Ten lucky grand prize winners will be selected randomly to receive up to $5,000 towards having their holiday dreams fulfilled.

" The holidays are incredibly special to me. As a working mom, it’s a time of year that allows me to slow down and spend quality time with my family," said Hilary Duff " Whether we are traveling or spending the entire day in our PJs, we are always creating new memories together. Carter's and I worked in partnership to create the ‘Dream Holiday Giveaway’ campaign, and I feel so lucky to play a role in fulfilling holiday wishes that will turn into long-lasting, memory-making moments."

Follow @Carters on Instagram for additional updates and learn more about the giveaway at www.carters.com/dreamholidays.

