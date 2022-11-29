CUPE 4163 and University of Victoria reach tentative agreement

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Victoria Educational Workers’ Union (CUPE 4163) Component 3 has reached a tentative agreement with UVic. The agreement, reached this week at the bargaining table, covers over 400 continuing and term sessional lecturers and music performance instructors at the University.

“I want to thank the members of CUPE 4163 Component 3 for their support during this round of bargaining. Thanks to their engagement over the past three years, and the dedicated work of our bargaining committee, we were able to make some concrete improvements that recognize the crucial role sessional lecturers and music performance instructors play at UVIC,” says Greg Melnechuk, a worker at the University of Victoria, and president of CUPE 4163.

When ratified, the 3-year collective agreement will be in place from May 1, 2022 (retroactively) to April 30, 2025. Further details on the agreement won’t be released until presented to CUPE 4163 Component 3 members and a ratification vote it is held next week.

CUPE 4163 Component 3 is one of three components represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4163 at the University of Victoria, with over 1500 members. The Local’s three components perform two thirds of the instruction at the university, and work as teaching assistants, sessional lecturers, second language instructors, residence life workers, cultural assistants, and many other positions.

cope491