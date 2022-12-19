FuboTV Announces Carriage Agreement With Scripps Networks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today a multi-year distribution partnership with Scripps Networks, the national television network division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Starting today, FuboTV subscribers can enjoy the popular Scripps networks ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Newsy (becomes Scripps News on January 1) and Court TV. The launch of these Scripps networks further expands FuboTV’s entertainment and news offerings, which, alongside its leading sports offering, makes Fubo a top streaming TV option for families.

“Today’s launch gives consumers a new streaming option to watch these top Scripps channels and further diversifies FuboTV’s growing programming line-up,” said Marisa Elizondo, vice president, content strategy and distribution, FuboTV. “Fubo’s mission is to aggregate and distribute a leading sports package, balanced with news and entertainment content, that appeals to every member of the household, all at an affordable price.”

“We believe that our diversified portfolio of popular news and entertainment networks will help strengthen FuboTV as an alternative pay tv option for consumers,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer, Scripps Networks.

ION features a lineup of popular off-network series, original and holiday movies and more. ION Mystery is home to television’s most binge-worthy, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, docuseries and originals. ION Plus features such fan-favorite drama series as “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Saving Hope.” Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Grit features classic western movies and series. Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 broadcast news network, serving viewers opinion-free national news from 14 news bureaus across the U.S. Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In the U.S., the company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can engage with the content they are watching on FuboTV through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), FuboTV has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

