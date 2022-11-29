NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Concord Music Royalties, LLC, Series 2022-1, Class A-1 VFN and Class A-2, issued by Concord Music Royalties, LLC a music royalty ABS transaction.

Concord Music Royalties, LLC (the Issuer) represents Concord’s first music royalty securitization. The transaction will be collateralized by royalties from a music catalog (the Catalog) of content from over 1 million assets from top artists and songwriters, including R.E.M, Creed, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mike + The Mechanics, and Evanescence, which are among the largest in the Catalog by net publisher share and net label share. Royalty payments include both publishing rights and sound recording rights. An independent third-party valuation firm (Valuation Agent) determined a valuation of $4.1 billion for the Catalog using a discounted cash flow method.

Proceeds from the Transaction are expected to be used to fund the reserve accounts, pay certain transaction expenses, repay existing indebtedness, and for other general corporate purposes. The Notes pay interest on a quarterly basis and are not scheduled to pay down principal prior to the anticipated repayment date (ARD) in January 2026 for the Class A-1 VFN (assuming that the two one-year extension options are not exercised) and January 2028 for the Class A-2 notes. Prior to the ARD, the only required principal payments are to maintain compliance with the borrowing base requirement which is a function of the note advance rate and the collateral value derived from the present value of the Valuation Agent’s annually updated valuation.

