Timeless with Julie Hartman Launched by Salem Media Group

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Timeless with Julie Hartman, a new show on the Salem Podcast Network, will begin this week.

Julie Hartman joined Salem Media Group in September 2022. Timeless will air Tuesdays through Fridays at 4pm ET on YouTube and will also be available in podcast form.

Julie, age 23, graduated from Harvard University last May. She is a standing guest host for Salem’s nationally syndicated talk radio programs. She has also been co-hosting a show with Dennis Prager since last March, called Dennis and Julie, which airs Mondays at 4pm ET on YouTube and is also available in podcast form. Dennis and Julie is wide-ranging, discussing life’s most important themes and choices, often without mentioning politics or current events. In her new show Timeless, Julie will discuss the news as well as offer a perspective involving history, human nature, economics, religion, and other aspects of life.

“Many Americans, especially my age, have regrettably lost the understanding that we’ve been passed the treasure of civilization -- that it’s our obligation to guard and burnish it for the next generation. I intend to reawaken this responsibility in my audience,” Julie said. “I also hope to reignite the spark that there is so much more in life to consider than just the politics that we rehash all day.”

Dennis and Julie will also air as a regular weekend program on the Salem News Channel, Salem’s OTT television network, beginning Saturday, December 3rd, at 9am and 3pm ET, and again on Sunday at the same times.

The Salem Podcast Network is now ranked #11 on the Triton Digital podcast ranker, delivering up to 17 million downloads per month for its 25 podcast offerings.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.