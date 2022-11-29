Simple Ways to Rein in Energy Expenses this Holiday Season

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families begin decking the halls, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) offers ways to make the holiday season more energy efficient.

“When combined with cold weather, shortened daylight hours and holiday lights, the demand for energy often increases this time of year. We are helping customers identify ways to be more energy efficient and save money on their monthly energy statement during the holiday season,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President of Utility Partnerships and Innovation.

Simple product substitutions and new habits give customers the power to reduce costs without sacrificing holiday spirit.

Here are easy ways to save energy this holiday season:

Set thermostat for savings. Save 2% of your heating bill for each degree the thermostat is lowered. (If the turndown lasts a good part of the day or night). Turning down the thermostat from 70 degrees to 65 degrees saves about 10%.

Upgrade lighting. LEDs use at least 75% less energy and can last up to 40 holiday seasons. Use a timer to turn off lights before going to bed.

Insulate electric water heater. The average household spends more than $250 per year on water heating. It’s the second largest energy expense behind heating and cooling.

Stop drafts in their tracks. Save up to 10% on annual energy bills by reducing drafts and saving energy by sealing holes around pipes, wiring, vents, or recessed lights with spray foam.

Microwave and save. Reheating leftovers in a microwave takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.

PG&E encourages customers to put these tips into action as winter approaches in hopes of forming life-long habits the entire family can keep year-round. To find out how much energy goes to heating, hot water, appliances, and other uses take PG&E’s 5-minute Home Energy Checkup.

For more easy tips for cold weather savings, visit www.pge.com/winter.

