DCG Giving, a Dave Cantin Group Nonprofit, Launches Five Weeks of Giving This Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National Day of Giving, DCG Giving, the nonprofit of the Dave Cantin Group, one of the largest financial advisory companies for mergers and acquisitions in the automotive sector, announced the launch of its Five Weeks of Giving campaign for the 2022 holiday season.

“Making a difference in the lives of others is a keynote mission of DCG, and DCG Giving is focused on our children by providing funding specifically for pediatric cancer research and treatment,” says Dave Cantin, Executive Chairman and CEO of DCG. “With 15,000 cases of child and adolescence cancer diagnosed each year in the US, more funding is critical in order to make the significant impact needed to increase the cure rate.”

In August, DCG Giving entered a partnership with the Children's Oncology Group (COG) – the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research and treatment. Throughout this holiday season, DCG Giving will donate to the following COG institutions each at the forefront of research and clinical care, says DCG Giving’s Director of Philanthropy Michael Weiner, MD:

Dallas Southwestern/Simmons Cancer Center

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Ann and Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital/ Northwestern University

About DCG Giving

DCG Giving is a nonprofit committed to 3 C’s: Children, Cancer, Community. The organization’s mission is to fund lifesaving child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide. To donate, visit www.dcggiving.com

About Dave Cantin Group

DCG, founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, is one of the world’s largest and most successful financial advisory services companies for mergers and acquisitions in the automotive sector. As a holding company, DCG consists of subsidiaries designed to support the firm’s mission to build, grow, enhance, and secure clients’ legacies in the automotive industry. DCG Acquisitions is the Mergers & Acquisitions arm specializing in buy/sell transactions. DCG Capital provides capital-focused services for automotive dealers. DCG Media curates automotive-specific intelligence and data and disseminates information through various channels. www.davecantingroup.com