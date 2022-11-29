Cerebras Systems and Jasper Partner on Pioneering Generative AI Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jasper, the category-leading AI content platform, and Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today announced a partnership to accelerate adoption and improve the accuracy of generative AI across enterprise and consumer applications. Using Cerebras’ newly announced Andromeda AI supercomputer, Jasper can train its profoundly computationally intensive models in a fraction of the time and extend the reach of generative AI models to the masses.

The rise of generative AI is one of the most important technological waves in recent history, enabling the ability to write documents, create images, and code software all from ordinary text inputs. Based on sophisticated generative AI models, Jasper’s products are used by nearly 100,000 customers around the world to write copy for marketing, ads, books, and more. With the power of the Cerebras Andromeda supercomputer, Jasper expects to dramatically advance AI work, including training GPT networks to fit AI outputs to all levels of end-user complexity and granularity. This improves the contextual accuracy of generative models and will enable Jasper to personalize content across multiple classes of customers quickly and easily.

“At Jasper we eliminate the tyranny of the blank page. Our platform provides an AI co-pilot for creators and businesses to focus on the key elements of their story, not the mundane. The most important thing to us is the quality of outputs our users receive. We are hyper-focused on continuously adapting our AI models to meet our customers’ needs,” said Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper. “Partnering with Cerebras enables us to invent the future of generative AI, by doing things that are impractical or simply impossible with traditional infrastructure. Our collaboration with Cerebras accelerates the potential of generative AI, bringing its benefits to our rapidly growing customer base around the globe.”

“Our mission is to build the fastest AI hardware for the most complicated AI problems. Our recent introduction of Andromeda, the industry’s largest supercomputer, advanced this vision by enabling our partners to train large language models more quickly, to higher accuracy, with better results in less time and with less energy,” said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras. “Jasper is a category-defining company and the exact type of customer we build for – customers that are trying to transform economies with AI, who are unafraid to venture beyond the status quo and who are interested in doing pioneering work by inventing new approaches to deliver extraordinary results.”

Announced at SC22, the 13.5 million AI core Andromeda supercomputer delivers industry-leading performance and near perfect linear scaling without traditional distributed computing and parallel programming pains, enabling Jasper to efficiently design and optimize their next set of models. In initial work, on small workloads Andromeda was faster than 800 GPUs and on large complex workloads, it completed work that thousands of GPUs were incapable of doing. In a recent publication on Gordon Bell award-winning work, the authors wrote, “We note that for the larger model sizes (2.5B and 25B), training on the 10,240 sequence length data was infeasible on GPU-clusters due to out-of-memory errors during attention computation…. To enable training of the larger models on the full sequence length (10,240 tokens), we leveraged AI-hardware accelerators such as Cerebras CS-2, both in a stand-alone mode and as an inter-connected cluster.” It is these very GPU impossible workloads that Jasper has begun exploring, in the quest for more accurate and relevant models, trained in less time with less energy.

Andromeda is now available for commercial customers, as well as for academics and graduate students. Andromeda is deployed in Santa Clara, California, in 16 racks at Colovore, a leading high performance data center. The 16 CS-2 systems, with a combined 13.5 million AI optimized cores are fed by 284 64-core AMD Epyc Gen 3 x86 processors. The SwarmX fabric, which links the MemoryX parameter storage solution to the 16 CS-2s, provides more than 96.8 terabits of bandwidth. Through gradient accumulation Andromeda can support all batch sizes, a characteristic profoundly different from GPU clusters.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types who have come together to build a new class of computer system. That system is designed for the singular purpose of accelerating AI and changing the future of AI work forever, enabling customers to accelerate their deep learning work by orders of magnitude.

About Jasper

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI Content Platform that enables individuals and teams to leverage AI to scale their content strategies. With Jasper, anyone from individual freelancers to creators at enterprise companies can break through writer's block, repackage what they've written, create original images, and adapt their content to different formats and languages. Jasper, has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000.