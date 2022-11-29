PENN Entertainment Expands STEM Scholarship Program in Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities

WYOMISSING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PENN Entertainment (Nasdaq: PENN) (“PENN” or the “Company”) announced today that it has expanded its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (“STEM”) Scholarship Program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”). PENN is pleased to partner with three new participating Universities: Jackson State University in Mississippi, Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana. The program now features six HBCUs in total.

Through this initiative, PENN has committed to dedicate more than $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships with HBCUs in states where it operates, as well as create internship opportunities at the Company. The initial participating HBCUs include Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bowie State University in Maryland and Wilberforce University in Ohio.

“As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to STEM opportunities for HBCU students and create real-world, hands-on learning experiences,” said Justin Carter, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations for PENN Entertainment and Chairman of the Company’s Diversity Committee. “The addition of these three esteemed universities deepens our widespread support for HBCUs and expands our efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities where we operate. STEM careers make up a growing share of jobs in today’s economy, and we are committed to narrowing the representation gap in STEM fields and empowering students in this program for years to come.”

PENN’s commitment to funding STEM scholarships and internship opportunities is an extension of the Company’s established partnerships with 35 HBCUs across the country. The ongoing collaboration with HBCUs facilitates career opportunities at PENN properties while increasing participation in its Leadership Excellence at PENN Entertainment (“LEAP”) Program, which provides hands-on training, mentoring, and real-world experience to new or recent college graduates who are interested in building a long-term career in the gaming industry.

