Rubicon Announces Multi-Year Extension Agreement with Sweetgreen

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has signed an extended, three-year agreement with Sweetgreen, Inc. (“sweetgreen”) (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, to continue to help expand sweetgreen’s waste diversion efforts, and provide enhanced account management as the company’s lead partner for waste, recycling, and composting services.

Sweetgreen has been working with Rubicon since 2016. Leading a movement to reimagine fast food for a new era, sweetgreen passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, sweetgreen team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Rubicon manages sweetgreen’s waste and recycling programs (with a focus on cardboard, plastics, and aluminum), and composting and food scraps recycling; the latter of which constitutes a large percentage of the company’s waste due to the use of compostable foodservice ware.

Rubicon also provides enhanced sustainability data, analytics, and reporting capabilities via its market-leading RUBICONConnect™ platform. With this extended agreement, Rubicon will continue to bring the power and scope of its network of more than 8,000 hauler and vendor partners to bear in support of sweetgreen’s environmental and business goals.

“We are thrilled to announce this extension agreement with sweetgreen,” said Rubicon’s Tom Owston. “Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, and it is a mission that the sweetgreen team has fully embraced since we first began working with them all those years ago. Sweetgreen’s commitment to waste diversion from landfill is a testament to their willingness to put sustainability at the very heart of their business, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come to help create a more sustainable world.”

For more information on how Rubicon is deploying its market-leading technology products to equip businesses, cities, and haulers with the tools and software they need to improve operations, meet sustainability goals, and—ultimately—end waste, visit the Enterprises, Cities, and Haulers pages on Rubicon’s website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

