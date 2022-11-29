Mary Kay Sustainability Project Featured in Economist Impact’s World Ocean Summit in Singapore

The Economist Impact’s World Ocean Summit in Singapore highlighted ocean conservation in the Asia Pacific region and featured case studies on how the region is preparing for and adapting to climate change through coastal solutions. (Credit: Economist Impact)

Mary Kay has continued to partner with The Nature Conservancy to support women in Papua New Guinea and Mangoro Market Meri to provide training in gender equity, leadership, financial literacy, and business management. The women of Mangoro Market Meri market sustainable mangrove products which help to generate much-needed income and employment opportunities. (Credit: Tim Calver)

Ruth Konia, Mangoro Market Meri Programme Manager for The Nature Conservancy’s Melanesia Program, has had a long career in conservation and development in Papua New Guinea where she has managed community-based conservation and development projects, communications, capacity building, and grant-making. Konia has led the Mangoro Market Meri program since its inception in 2017. (Credit: The Nature Conservancy)

The Nature Conservancy and Mary Kay Inc. announced their partnership in 1990. Mary Kay has supported The Nature Conservancy’s work with an expanded focus on ocean work around the globe. (Credit: The Nature Conservancy)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and stewardship and signatory to the UN Global Compact Sustainable Ocean Principles, continues to support global efforts to increase ocean awareness and highlight the important role the ocean plays in efforts to combat climate change.

This week at the Economist Impact’s World Ocean Summit Asia Pacific in Singapore, a Mary Kay-supported project focused on women and conservation was featured in the panel “Innovation and adaptation—coastal solutions to climate change.” The panel covered the effect climate change is having on Asia-Pacific’s coastal ecosystems as well as on the global ocean and featured case studies on how the region is preparing for and adapting to climate change.

Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystems yet are one of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet. To create long-term solutions for mangroves in Papua New Guinea, Mangoro Market Meri—an initiative supported by The Nature Conservancy and Mary Kay—is linking local efforts, ecotourism, and blue carbon (the carbon that is captured by the world's oceans and coastal ecosystems) to create incentives for mangrove protection and restoration.

The women of Mangoro Market Meri market sustainable mangrove products, such as shellfish and mud crabs to generate much-needed income and employment opportunities while also protecting mangroves from being harvested for their wood. With Mary Kay’s support, the women of Mangoro Market Meri receive training in gender equity, leadership, financial literacy, and business management.

Ruth Konia, Mangoro Market Meri programme manager for The Nature Conservancy’s Melanesia Program, joined panelists from UNEP, WWF China, and the Greener India Council, to share the impact The Nature Conservancy is having in the region with private sector support from Mary Kay.

“Women must be empowered in decision making related to their health, education, governance, and finances. Mangoro Market Meri is changing mind-sets and giving our women equal opportunities by empowering women through mangrove conservation,” said Ruth Konia. “When women are empowered, their actions bring positive impacts to their families and produce ripples that benefit the whole community.”

Mary Kay is committed to being a good steward of natural resources while fostering gender equality and women’s empowerment in conservation across the globe. To read more about Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

About The Nature Conservancy (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters, and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.