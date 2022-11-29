Ardent Health Services and BioIntelliSense Launch State-of-the-Art Continuous Inpatient Monitoring Initiative to Advance Care and Optimize Workflow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ardent Health Services and BioIntelliSense today announced the launch of a new continuous patient monitoring initiative to empower clinicians with greater data-driven insights for patient care and to optimize clinical and operational workflow.

Clinicians at Ardent’s BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, began using the BioButton® wearable device and BioCloud™ analytics engine in September to automate the collection of inpatient vital signs in general care units and increase both patient and clinician satisfaction. With plans for expansion across Ardent’s 30 hospitals, the program also leverages BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared AlertWatch® clinical intelligence and triage solution. The integrated dashboard and highly intuitive display provide clinicians with a centralized view of high-frequency patient trending data and algorithmic-based alerting that supports earlier intervention.

As part of the new inpatient continuous monitoring initiative, patients wear the BioButton throughout the duration of their stay. The patient-friendly device captures and wirelessly transmits up to 1,440 sets of vital sign measurements per day at a fraction of the cost of traditional, manually collected vital sign measurements, which are typically only collected 4-6 times per day. This enables clinicians to identify stable patients who may be candidates for early discharge, potentially reducing hospital stays while providing medical grade monitoring in the convenience and comfort of a patient’s home.

“This partnership is another step forward in our efforts to leverage game-changing clinical technology to transform the care delivered in and outside of our hospitals and clinics,” said Ardent Chief Executive Officer Marty Bonick. “These tools empower our clinical teams to work at the top of their license while providing actionable insights that allow us to tailor care in near real time, supporting better outcomes and an improved experience for both patients and caregivers.”

BioIntelliSense’s medical-grade BioButton® wearable device, along with its algorithmic-based data services, enables effortless remote data capture and continuous multi-parameter monitoring on a single device in both acute and post-acute settings.

“We are at a critical inflection point for healthcare where the technology now exists to enable a more intelligent model of care delivery that allows providers to take better care of more patients at a fraction of the cost,” said James Mault, MD, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “We are proud to work with the committed, forward-thinking team at Ardent to deliver this next standard of continuous patient monitoring, so patients get the best care when and where they need it most and hospitals get the tools they need to enable more efficient clinical workflow given the growing workforce shortage crisis.”

In combination with BioIntelliSense’s advanced BioCloud™ data analytics, patient-specific trending and clinical intelligence may allow for early detection of adverse trends and proactive interventions. The BioIntelliSense and AlertWatch solutions are integrated with Ardent’s Epic electronic health record to streamline clinical workflow and enable a high-resolution view of a patient’s health status from in-hospital to home.

ABOUT ARDENT HEALTH SERVICES

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with more than 24,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 95% of eligible Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for Fall 2022, compared with 57% of all ranked U.S. hospitals. In 2022, Modern Healthcare recognized six Ardent entities as "Best Places to Work," marking the 14th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The medical-grade BioButton® wearable device make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com. Follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.