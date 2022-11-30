Regnology to Deliver Augmented Cloud Capabilities to the Regulatory Reporting Industry Through Partnership with Google Cloud

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regnology, a software provider with an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting solutions, today announces its partnership with Google Cloud to bolster Regnology’s regulatory reporting offering with fully-fledged cloud deployment and service capabilities.

Dubbed Rcloud, the platform will leverage Google Cloud’s infrastructure to enhance Regnology’s regulatory reporting offering across its complete set of cloud-native solutions and managed services.

This partnership started two years ago and marks a stepping stone in Regnology’s ambition to help address the data and infrastructure challenges facing the regulatory reporting industry, by offering vertical and horizontal scaling for increased performance and efficiency.

Going beyond the standard cloud frameworks, the Regnology offering, underpinned by Google Cloud, will enable improved deployment and infrastructure-as-code services, run and change management automation and additional benefits including self-service via the Regnology Cloud portal, high scalability, and future-proofed architecture for additional services and products. Sustainability is built into Google Cloud, which already matches 100% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy purchases and plans to be carbon free by 2030.

Rob Mackay, Chief Executive Officer at Regnology, said:

“We are excited to be partnering with Google Cloud to develop an enhanced platform to our customers, presenting a seamless delivery of service as part of a one-stop shop offering. Our mission is to connect regulators and the industry to drive financial stability, and as such it is important to us to build the future of regulatory reporting on energy efficient and scalable architecture.”

Zac Maufe, Managing Director, Financial Services Industry Solutions, Google Cloud

“Financial institutions are increasingly looking to simplify, scale, and create efficiencies in their regulatory reporting process. We look forward to enabling Regnology’s regulatory reporting capabilities with our cloud capabilities to help them deliver a platform which is future-ready.”

ENDS

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 7,000 financial institutions, 50 regulators and tax authorities as clients, we’re uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency and cost savings to all market participants. With over 800 employees in 12 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net