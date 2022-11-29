KlariVis Selected as a Preferred Service Provider for the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI)

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that it has been selected as a Preferred Service Provider (PSP) for the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI).

Through its business services subsidiary, the Community BancService Corporation (CBSC), CBAI aims to help community banks drive growth, remain competitive, and support both the customers and the communities served across Illinois. CBAI does this by recommending products and services that assist banks with income-production, expense reduction, consulting, marketing, compliance, equipment, insurance, lending, A/L management and payments.

“As true advocates for community banks, our mission is to empower our members with solutions that make a meaningful impact for their customers and communities,” said Sheila Burcham, President of Community Trust Bank and Chairman of CBSC. “KlariVis shares that same mission, helping to solve banks’ data challenges and support their strategic priorities. We are pleased to welcome them as a Preferred Service Provider and the value they will bring our members.”

Before the CBSC board of directors awards any program an exclusive partnership, it is subjected to a rigorous due diligence review that includes extensive testing by members, occasionally by independent experts. This process typically takes up to six months.

One Illinois bank and CBAI member to recently partner with KlariVis is Bank of Springfield (BOS). Jason Knoedler, SVP and Vice Chairman of BOS and CBSC Board Member, said, “KlariVis allows the entire organization access to data that is most important to them, when they need it, with just a click of a button. With a clear and vibrant display, our executive team and new colleagues can use this instrumental tool to make quick decisions, share trends, and ultimately make a positive impact to our bank as we continue to grow.”

KlariVis is the first and only cloud-based, core-agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics solution built for bankers, by bankers. The company’s platform compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive dashboard that provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability and improve productivity at every level of the organization. In addition to being part of the 2022 ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program, KlariVis has grown substantially since the start of the year as more community banks look to the company as their data partner.

“At KlariVis, we proudly share CBAI’s belief that community banks are critical to driving local economies,” said Kim Snyder, Founder and CEO of KlariVis. “Data is a powerful asset to help banks do so; however, they are often paralyzed by siloed processing systems. We are thrilled to work with such a passionately member-driven organization like CBAI to solve this data conundrum and help keep community banks competitive for the benefit of their customers and the communities they serve.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.