Bluejay Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Best Warehousing and Transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluejay Capital Partners, LLC (“Bluejay Capital”), a specialist in logistics and transportation industry investing, has completed its acquisition of Best Warehousing and Transportation Inc (“BWT”), a leading B2B warehousing and transportation business, with 30 locations across 15 states. Terms of the transaction were not revealed.

“BWT has an exceptional track record serving industry leaders across many diversified supply chains. They attract customers and grow with them in new services and locations. The strong team at BWT, coupled with the Bluejay Capital team’s growth expertise and significant industry experience creates a powerful combination. We are thrilled to partner with Winston to take BWT to the next level,” said Josh Putterman, founding partner of Bluejay Capital.

Winston McDonald Jr., President and CEO of BWT, who retains a sizable ownership stake in the business, expressed his eager outlook for the company’s future.

“Our partnership with Bluejay Capital marks the beginning of an important chapter of growth for our company and our dedicated employees. We are proud of what we have created and accomplished over the last 16 years and are excited to build upon that history, advancing our industry-leading position, expanding our market reach and broadening the scope of work and services we provide,” said McDonald. “The Bluejay team is definitely the right partner for me and BWT.”

Bluejay Capital financed the transaction with Argosy Private Equity, Southfield Mezzanine, Spring Capital Partners and Key Bank.

About Bluejay Capital Partners

Bluejay Capital is an operating partner actively investing in transportation and logistics businesses. Located in Jacksonville and Denver, the team is comprised of senior M&A professionals that specialize in improving financial and operational performance. They have more than 120 years of combined experience in transportation and logistics with a proven track record of value creation. www.bluejay-capital.com

About BWT

Best Warehousing & Transportation Inc. is a third party logistics provider specializing in comprehensive, client-focused solutions, including transportation, warehousing and storage, logistics handling and other services. Based in Atlanta and serving the nation, the company provides logistics solutions out of both dedicated and multi-tenant warehouses. https://bestwtc.com/about-us/