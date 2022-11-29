Wheels, part of Helbiz, Completes Integration with Google

"We are thrilled to begin this collaboration with Google Maps that offers easy access to our efficient and sustainable transportation options, expanding on the current Helbiz integration," said Helbiz CEO Salvatore Palella. "This will make it easier for Google Maps users to incorporate shared electric vehicles into their daily commute and plan multimodal journeys. It also serves as an important milestone in our mission to ensure smart cities are rooted in green mobility initiatives and brings Helbiz and Wheels closer together in offerings."

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wheels, a Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) company and a California-based leader in micro-mobility, today announced the completion of its fleet of electric vehicles being integrated and operating within Google Maps. This expands the current partnership with Google where at their campuses their employees receive access to Wheels vehicles as a corporate benefit.

Through this integration, Wheels’ unique sit-down scooters will appear on the map with the approximate price, estimated trip duration and optimized route to the traveler’s desired destination. After selecting this method of transportation, riders will be redirected to the Wheels app to start their ride. This feature is available in all cities that Wheels currently operates in and will expand into each new market the company enters moving forward.

This collaboration further supports Wheels’ commitment to providing its accessible, alternative mode of transportation to local communities. By using Google Maps, users worldwide will be able to find a nearby vehicle to quickly meet their first and last-mile needs, while also reducing traffic and pollution.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.