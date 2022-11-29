Vallarta Supermarkets Implements Logile’s New, Unique and Fully Integrated Inventory Management (IMS) and Workforce Management (WFM) Solution Suite

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today announced that Southern California-based retailer Vallarta Supermarkets, a pioneering beta collaboration partner during Logile’s IMS development, signed to roll out the entire Logile Inventory Management Solutions suite across its organization.

Logile IMS is a unique solution suite that delivers a complete fresh and center-store inventory management ecosystem focused on each store. Now for the first time, Logile’s IMS, combined with its highly accurate forecast and Workforce Management solution suites, offers retailers a fully unified solution suite—from item management to forecasting to ordering, to receiving to in-store production to service execution—for both Center Store and Fresh departments on one platform.

Until now, retailers have had to deal with the persistent problems associated with multiple, disconnected business forecasts and various point solutions cobbled together from different providers. Despite many efforts to make it all work, industry out-of-stocks remain high, shrink levels remain unacceptable, service levels and productivity are not optimized, regulatory compliance risks remain high, and profitability remains both constrained and under increasing pressure. Retailers have long been searching for a single, unified solution set that will help boost sales, reduce shrink, optimize productivity and yield improved service levels and earnings.

The official release of IMS marks a major expansion for Logile and solidifies its position as the only company to provide retailers with a comprehensive suite of fully integrated solutions for store-level planning, scheduling and execution. Vallarta already leverages Logile for its workforce management needs, and with Logile’s IMS rollout, achieves One Platform for One Store, One Forecast, One Labor and One Inventory. Vallarta will roll out all 16 modules ranging from Vendor and Item Management, to Order Management, Recipe Management and Production Planning, to Shrink Management, Food Safety and full integration with WFM Labor Scheduling and Task Management.

“Vallarta operates a format that emphasizes ‘Fresh,’ so the ability with Logile IMS to accurately anticipate demand and production capacity while providing fresher products for our customers is an outstanding value proposition,” said Steve Netherton, CIO and VP of Continuous Improvement at Vallarta. “We will now be able to leverage Logile’s superior, multi-layered forecasting accuracy across critical parameters like price, promotions, weather, events, holidays, business trends and seasonality. IMS will help us optimize inventory management along with store-level production planning and labor and task management to most efficiently deliver our brand promise.”

“Building upon our long-standing partnership with Vallarta, first in Workforce Management and now with IMS, Logile could not be prouder to collaborate with such a forward-thinking retail leader in bringing this unique and much-needed solution to market,” said Purna Mishra, Logile Founder and CEO. “Logile’s Inventory Management Solution represents the next step in completing our vision to provide retailers with a single-point solution for store planning, scheduling, production and service execution.”

“The current retail environment, including rising wages, hard-to-find employees, and less experienced managers and associates, requires the right tools to fulfill production needs efficiently and attack out-of-stocks, over-production and shrink—which directly erode profit. We are pleased to deliver IMS to cover all aspects of inventory management and honored to work alongside Vallarta as a partner in their continued success,” said Dan Bursik, SVP of Product Management at Logile.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Oceania. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence with improved performance and empowered employees. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling to unified forecasting, storewide scheduling and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, production planning, food safety and employee self-service—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Retail. One Platform for store planning, scheduling and execution. Learn more: logile.com. Connect with Logile on LinkedIn and Twitter.