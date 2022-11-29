BitMEX Partners with Solidus Labs to Bolster Comprehensive Transaction Monitoring Programme

NEW YORK & MAHE, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitMEX, one of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms, announced today that it has partnered with Solidus Labs to provide transaction monitoring across BitMEX’s platform. BitMEX integrated HALO, Solidus’ Unified Market Integrity Hub in October 2022, as part of its mission to provide the highest compliance standards for its cutting-edge trading platform.

“BitMEX is committed to providing our users a platform that combines world-class trading technology and product innovation with industry-leading financial crime compliance standards,” said Julian Tehan, Chief Compliance Officer of BitMEX. “This partnership allows us to add more capabilities to our Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions programme which we take very seriously. Solidus is an industry standout when it comes to crypto AML solutions for detection of money laundering or terrorism financing activity. Their automated transaction monitoring solution will enhance our suite of compliance measures, protecting the integrity of our platform for our users whilst meeting regulatory expectations and industry best practices.”

Solidus HALO is currently used to monitor upwards of 1 trillion events per day across more than 150 markets, protecting more than 25 million individual and institutional entities. BitMEX will utilise Solidus Labs’ machine learning-powered detection models and crypto-native infrastructure to identify unusual or suspicious activity and respond in real time, providing a seamless end-to-end risk monitoring and investigation capability.

“BitMEX was one of the earliest platforms to enable the potential of crypto and digital assets, and have demonstrated their commitment to continuously raising the standard for AML and sanctions compliance including through our partnership,” added Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs’ Founder and Chief Executive. “We’re delighted to support their effort through our crypto-native tools, and look forward to continuing working together to enable a safer trading environment for users.”

BitMEX is a leading crypto derivatives and spot exchange allowing users to trade, buy and hold over 30 different currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), USDT, USDC, Chainlink's LINK, Uniswap's UNI, Polygon's MATIC, Axie Infinity's AXS and others. The leading exchange is a founding member of the Solidus-initiated Crypto Market Integrity Coalition launched in February, which consists of 43 leading crypto firms who pledged to combat market manipulation and work with regulators to address market integrity concerns.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is a crypto trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter, Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native triple T (T3) market integrity solutions - trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com/