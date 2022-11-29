Kestra Medical Technologies Surpasses 100 Million Covered Lives for ASSURE Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) System

Kestra Medical Technologies announced today that the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) system is now available as an in-network coverage benefit to over 100 million insurance plan members across the U.S. The ASSURE WCD system represents the next generation of monitoring and therapy to protect patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest and has protected thousands of patients to date. (Photo credit: Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc.)

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Medical Technologies announced today that the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) system is now available in-network to over 100 million insurance plan members across the U.S. The company reached this covered-lives milestone for the ASSURE WCD system less than one year from when the first system entered service in late Fall 2021. The more than 100 million total covered lives includes broad coverage now in effect for members of federal, state, and national commercial insurers including UnitedHealthcare and multiple state Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) plans, in addition to traditional Medicare and select state Medicaid coverage.

“As we continue our phased launch in select territories across the U.S., receiving these positive coverage decisions from multiple major insurers helps us rapidly advance our mission of protecting and supporting at-risk cardiac patients,” said Brian Webster, CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies. “It is clear that prescribers and payors alike are recognizing the benefit of an additional WCD option, especially with our focus on the underserved population of female cardiac patients.”

The ASSURE WCD system represents the next generation of monitoring and therapy to protect patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest. The system includes a wearable device that provides autonomous detection and defibrillation for ventricular arrhythmias, when needed. It is the first WCD designed and developed with specific options for female cardiac patients. The complete Cardiac Recovery System® includes the ASSURE WCD, the ASSURE patient app, and Kestra CareStation™ remote patient data platform, all working together to provide comfortable protection for patients and clear insights for their healthcare providers.

Over the past year, patients ranging in age from 35 to 88 years old, presenting with a variety of cardiac risk factors and diagnoses, have had lethal cardiac arrythmias detected and lifesaving defibrillation delivered by an ASSURE WCD system. Thousands of patients have been prescribed—and protected by—an ASSURE WCD system since introduction.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc. is a privately held wearable medical device and digital healthcare company that protects cardiac patients with diagnostic monitoring and therapeutic technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and mobile. Kestra was founded in 2014 by leaders from the external (AED) and internal (ICD) defibrillation industries. Based in Kirkland, Washington, Kestra is a portfolio company of Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading alternative investment firms with deep global experience in healthcare. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements Kestra makes in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements and as such, are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed. While these current forward-looking statements represent the current beliefs of Management as of the date published, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Kestra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.